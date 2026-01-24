Trump, 79, Gives Deranged Excuse for Skipping Super Bowl

President Donald Trump is claiming he will skip Super Bowl LX not because of the game’s anti-Trump musical performers, but because the game is “just too far away.”

The 79-year-old president told the New York Post that he would really like to see the big game, set to take place in San Francisco’s Levi Stadium on Feb. 8, but the flight is too long.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me,” said Trump.

“I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” he added.

Trump received a mixed reaction of boos and cheers when he attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which is a 2-hour fifteen-minute flight from D.C. San Francisco is about a five-and-a-half-hour flight from the nation’s capital.

Trump got cheers and boos at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The political intrigue of this year’s Super Bowl has centered around its musical guests, Bad Bunny and Green Day. The Spanish-language sensation will perform the halftime show, while the veteran punk band will play the game’s opening ceremony.

Both Bad Bunny and Green Day are vocally anti-Trump. Before he was booked for the halftime show, Bad Bunny said he wouldn’t tour in the United States out of concern that ICE would raid his concerts.

Trump has echoed MAGA's outrage that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny was chosen to perform at the halftime show, but insisted that didn't factor into his decision to skip the event. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

MAGA commenters have voiced outrage for months over Bad Bunny’s selection, with some even going so far as to demand that Bad Bunny be deported. Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican and a U.S. citizen.

After Bad Bunny was announced in September, Trump decried the move as “absolutely ridiculous.” He told Newsmax viewers that even though he had never heard of Bad Bunny, he was confident in saying, “This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

Bay Area locals Green Day were announced as the opening ceremony entertainment earlier this week. The band, who needled George W. Bush on their 2004 album American Idiot, have updated their politically charged songs to reference the Trump administration.

In recent performances of American Idiot‘s title track, they have altered the lyric “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

Trump criticized the Super Bowl’s musical guests, but insisted they didn’t factor into his decision to skip the game.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” he said.

Green Day has made no secret of their distaste for Donald Trump. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHe

Trump has made a habit of attending major sporting events throughout both of his presidencies. Trump watched the college football championship game in Miami on Monday. Miami is roughly a two-hour flight from Washington, D.C., according to TravelMath.

Trump also attended the 2025 Army-Navy college football game in Baltimore, the 2025 U.S. Open Final in Queens, New York, the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York, and the 2025 Super Bowl.