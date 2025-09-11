Ryder Cup organizers have asked golf fanatic Donald Trump to postpone his visit to the opening match of the tournament after his chaotic appearance at the U.S. Open finals.

Trump attended the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium last Sunday, resulting in massive lines that delayed the match by nearly 50 minutes.

Airport-style scanners were installed outside the stadium, and fans were required to empty their pockets and submit to body scans before entering the venue, leading to hundreds of empty seats during the national anthem, during which the president was loudly booed.

“It is an absolute s--t show,” a source told Page Six about the delays. “Cars can’t get into parking lots, and people are walking miles. Even celebs are having to wait like normies.”

Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the Ryder Cup each day, almost twice the attendance of the U.S. Open, and organizers have no scope to change the start times.

Luke Donald says his team is ready for the disruption caused by Trump. Kate McShane/Getty Images

As such, organizers have implored Trump to skip the opening tees and attend later in the day, preferably after lunch or midafternoon, to quell security concerns and allow fans to catch the opening moments of the tournament.

It is not known if the president will comply with their request.

Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe, has admitted his team will need to prepare for the chaos caused by Trump’s visit after his appearance at the U.S. Open threatened to overshadow the event.

Trump was loudly booed at the U.S. Open. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

“We were told that he’s coming. We don’t know the details yet, and I think the tours are talking with the PGA of America to get more information. I guess he will want to be on the first tee,” Donald said.

“Again, we understand that he’s coming, and both teams will be ready for that. There were some delays at the tennis, and I think we’re probably all aware of that, but hopefully they have learnt from that.

The PGA says it hopes for a “smooth, secure” security operation throughout the tournament. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“It’s a big process, obviously, to get a president to come to an event. There’s a lot of security and everything. It takes some work, and the PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless. I think the crowd is probably going to be loud no matter what.”

A PGA spokesperson said, “While President Trump has indicated interest in attending the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage, specific details have not been confirmed. As we get closer to Ryder Cup week, we will communicate any relevant updates that may impact the Ryder Cup experience.

“Our priority remains delivering a seamless, secure, and first-class event for all our guests.”