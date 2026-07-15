Seth Meyers Finds Big Flaw in Trump’s White House Renovation

Trump nemesis and late-night host Seth Meyers found a fatal flaw in Donald Trump’s plans to upgrade the front door of the White House.

“The Secret Service has begun making security-focused upgrades to fortify the White House front door,” began Meyers.

“OK, but she’s still gonna find a way to get out,” he said, displaying a picture of first lady Melania Trump, 56.

“How’d you get out this time?” Meyers continued, imitating Trump, 80.

“The window!” he responded, as Melania.

The first lady reportedly spends very little time at the White House. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Secret Service is working to upgrade the front door of the White House, with an official confirming to the Daily Beast that the president’s home is receiving security boosts.

CNN reports that the front door project will take months to complete and will is expected to be done by mid-September. An official told the publication that the Secret Service has long been pushing for the changes in order to fortify the entrance at the North Portico of the home.

Construction workers are implementing security upgrades at the North Portico of the White House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Secret Service has been advocating for the upgrade, an official told CNN. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The project is the latest in a long line of makeovers the president has implemented since re-assuming the White House. The security enhancement is accompanied by Trump’s plan to erect additional fences around the White House.

This plan, unlike others, is also in the name of security. The fences will encircle the White House entirely, stopping pedestrians from walking in front of the building if a security risk is identified.

The president has faced three assassination attempts in two years.

Seth Meyers joked that Melania Trump will find any way to get out of the White House. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Meyer’s quip, however, was directed at the first lady, whose marriage has been the subject of many a late-night joke. The first lady has notably spent very little time at the White House during her husband’s presidency, living for extended periods at Trump residences in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

In May 2025, the New York Times reported that Melania had spent less than 14 days at the White House since her husband was inaugurated in January of that year.