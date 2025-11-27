Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Embarrassing Call Leak With Some Advice to Putin

Seth Meyers has a recommendation for Vladimir Putin on who he should look to for pointers on how to sweet-talk President Donald Trump instead of special envoy Steve Witkoff.

A call between Witkoff and top Vladimir Putin aide Yuri Ushakov was leaked on Tuesday, in which Witkoff offered the Russian advice on how to talk to Trump.

“Bloomberg News yesterday published the transcript of a leaked phone call between special envoy Steve Witkoff and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top aides,” the Late Night With Seth Meyers host said Wednesday.

“Witkoff appears to offer advice on how to flatter President Trump. Though if they want to know how to talk to Trump, they should ask Zohran [Mamdani],” Meyers said.

“I mean for real, look at that,” he continued, pointing to an image of Trump beaming at the New York City mayor-elect.

Trump appeared enamored of Mamdani during their meeting. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Mamdani wooed the president on a visit to the White House on Friday, despite previously calling Trump a “despot.” This didn’t seem to impact the president’s opinion of the incoming New York mayor. Trump was left saying he hoped Mamdani would be a “really great mayor” and felt “confident that he can do a very good job.”

Meyers joked, “Normally the only time you see an old guy smile like that is when his favorite restaurant opens at four.”

Witkoff’s phone call with Putin’s aide has sparked outrage, with some demanding he be relieved of his duties.

Republican representative Don Bacon was among them, writing on X, “For those who oppose the Russian invasion and want to see Ukraine prevail as a sovereign & democratic country, it is clear that Witkoff fully favors the Russians.”

“He should be fired,” Bacon added.

For those who oppose the Russian invasion and want to see Ukraine prevail as a sovereign & democratic country, it is clear that Witkoff fully favors the Russians. He cannot be trusted to lead these negotiations. Would a Russian paid agent do less than he? He should be fired. https://t.co/dxMsda0YV5 — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) November 25, 2025

Ted Lieu, a Democratic representative, went even further, calling Witkoff an “actual traitor,” on X.

Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, said the Witkoff call was “a major problem,” and said that it was “one of the many reasons why these ridiculous side shows and secret meetings need to stop.”

A full transcript of the conversation between the two depicts Witkoff providing details on exactly what to say to Trump ahead of a call with Putin.

Witkoff has come under fire for the call to a top Putin aide. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“My friend, I just want your advice,” Ushakov says. “Do you think that it will be useful if our bosses will talk on the phone? You do. And when you think it could be possible?”

Witkoff then explained how the Russians can get the most out of Trump.

“Yuri, Yuri, here’s what I would do. My recommendation. I would make the call and just reiterate that you congratulate the president on this achievement, that you supported it, you supported it, that you respect that he is a man of peace and you’re just, you’re really glad to have seen it happen. So I would say that. I think from that it’s going to be a really good call.”

He suggested what he called a “Trump plan,” outlining a path to peace in Ukraine.

Ushakov was heard taking advice from Witkoff. PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Let me tell you what I told the president,” Witkoff continued. “I told the president that you—that the Russian Federation has always wanted a peace deal. That’s my belief. I told the president I believe that. And I believe the question is—the issue is is that we have two nations that are having a hard time coming to a compromise and when we do, we’re going to have a peace deal.

“I’m even thinking that maybe we set out like a 20-point peace proposal, just like we did in Gaza. We put a 20-point Trump plan together that was 20 points for peace and I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you.”