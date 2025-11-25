Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Unhinged Flirting in the Oval Office

Seth Meyers has joked Donald Trump was so enamored of Zohran Mamdani last week that he somehow made asking to be called a “fascist” sound like a racy chat-up line.

“That is the flirtiest I’ve ever heard anyone say, ‘You can call me a fascist’,” the late-night comedian joked Monday night. “You can call me a fascist you can call me… I’ll be whatever you want me to be!”

“I’ve never seen Trump this smitten before,” Meyers went on. “He is surrounded by so many charmless goons that the first time he got to hang out with someone that had a little charisma, he swooned like he was on a date with the varsity quarterback.”

Meyer's beef with Trump goes all the way back to 2011, when he said he thought the reality TV star was running for office as a joke. NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

The comic’s comments follow after Trump and Mamdani, who had otherwise traded fierce insults ahead of the young Democrat’s victory at the polls earlier this month, shocked their respective parties with a stunningly cordial Oval Office meeting Friday.

Mamdani was seen to be gracious and polite toward a man he’d previously described as a “fascist” and “despot,” with Trump being as he sat beside a young politician he’d otherwise branded a “100% Communist Lunatic.”

At one point during the meeting, reporters asked if the New York City mayor-elect still considered Trump a racist dictator. Before Mamdani could reply, Trump interceded on his behalf, telling him: “That’s ok, you can just say it. It’s easier, it’s easier than explaining it.”

“After President Trump said that, I said, ‘Yes’,” Mamdani later told NBC. “Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe. I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers.”

Grappling to understand the president’s unexpected warmth toward Mamdani, Meyers further speculated viewers might also find themselves a little star-struck “if you spent every day of your life with joyless gargoyles like Stephen Miller and JD Vance, and then you met a 34-year-old social media star who rapped in a halal cart and once appeared in an actual Disney movie.”

Those barbs are unlikely to go down well with Trump, who has raged the comic should be fired because his “100% anti-Trump material is,” according to some, yet to be determined exemption to the First Amendment, “probably illegal.”

Meyers promptly ripped into the president for those comments too, tearing into him on his show earlier this month because “working families are struggling while you renovate your bathroom and you build your ballroom.”

Trump’s feud with Meyers arguably represents one of the notoriously thin-skinned president’s longest-running rivalries, dating all the way back to when Meyers mercilessly roasted Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.