Trump Nemesis Nails Funniest Part of His Knicks Debacle

Seth Meyers poked fun at Donald Trump’s ill-received appearance at the NBA Finals—after the president made time for the game but skipped his son’s wedding.

Meyers, who ripped into Donald Trump’s attendance at game three in New York, said the president “could not resist inserting himself into the NBA Finals.”

“By the way, Trump going to a Knicks game makes it 100 times funnier that he didn’t go to his own son’s wedding,” continued the late-night host.

Trump appeared to be nodding off during the game. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“What a knife twist!” he quipped. “I bet when Don Jr. was little, Trump would play catch with the neighbor’s kid.”

Trump, 79, skipped Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding, saying he had greater obligations amid the war in Iran.

Don Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Bahamas at the end of May, with just close friends and family in attendance. But this group didn’t include the president, who told reporters, “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it...” He added, “I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson tied the knot in the Bahamas. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He later snubbed the wedding in a Truth Social post, writing, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.”

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

But just over a week later, Trump found the time to head to New York’s Madison Square Garden. This prompted a tense exchange on X between Don Jr. and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who wrote to the president’s younger son, “Crazy he has time to go to a basketball game but not your wedding.”

Trump was heavily booed at the game, where he was also caught falling asleep and botching the national anthem.

President Donald Trump found time to attend the NBA finals but didn’t attend his son’s wedding. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Throughout his Monday night monologue, Meyers roasted the president for going to the game in the first place, saying, “As far as I can tell, your only connection to the sport is the similarity between your complexion and the surface of a basketball.”