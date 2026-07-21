Seth Meyers Spots Glaring Issue With Mitch McConnell’s Proof of Life Pic

Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life picture is raising more questions than answers.

Seth Meyers joined the skeptics in analyzing the Kentucky senator’s photograph, released from the hospital last week after fervent demands from fellow politicians and lawmakers. The late-night host pointed out a glaring issue with the image, roasting President Donald Trump in the process.

The president appeared at the FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey on Sunday, presenting the winning trophy to Spain. As with every athletic event he attends, Trump was welcomed with jeers and boos from the crowd.

“Point is, it doesn’t seem like many people wanted Trump at this event. For example, he walked onto the field for the trophy presentation after the game, and he didn’t get the best reception,” Meyers explained, panning to footage of the president being incessantly booed.

"Mr. President, remember, no one’s booing you. That’s just Mitch McConnell saying hello,” Meyers joked. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Late Night host continued, “At this point, I’m guessing Trump’s staff tries to make him feel better by telling him he’s just being followed around by ghosts. ‘Mr. President, remember, no one’s booing you. That’s just Mitch McConnell saying hello.’”

“You guys, I’m just kidding. Mitch McConnell is definitely alive,” he joked.

“They always make you stay in the hospital an extra week after you put your jeans on,” Meyers quipped, displaying the image of McConnell, 84, and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife. Mitch McConnell

In the image, McConnell is seen wearing a checkered shirt and jeans, holding a newspaper and smiling alongside Chao.

McConnell’s choice of attire is just one of the many issues people have spotted in the much-demanded proof-of-life picture.

Senator Mitch McConnell, 84, has experienced various health concerns in recent years. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

McConnell released the image on July 12, after weeks of being in the hospital. He was taken into medical care on June 14, but little was known about his condition.

The Kentucky Republican’s team was questioned for its lack of transparency and clarity surrounding his condition. McConnell’s staff is led by longtime aide Terry Carmack, who makes $226,000 a year for his role.

The photograph was accompanied by a statement, in which McConnell explained, “You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct—I can’t help it.” He thanked the public for their “prayers and well wishes.”

“I’ll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible. And I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my recovery,” he said.