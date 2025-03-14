Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Recaps
‘Severance’: Will Anyone Survive Life at Lumon?
OFFICE DRAMA
Team MDR falls apart in this week’s episode of “Severance”—and we’re getting worried.
Emma Fraser
Published
Mar. 14 2025
3:00AM EDT
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Apple TV+
Emma Fraser
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Anthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
Celebrity
Truth Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Star’s On-Screen Penis Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews
Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
Celebrity
Daniel Radcliffe’s Strange Post-Potter Streak Continues With Tracy Morgan Series
Clare Donaldson