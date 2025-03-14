Recapssee-this

‘Severance’: Will Anyone Survive Life at Lumon?

OFFICE DRAMA

Team MDR falls apart in this week’s episode of “Severance”—and we’re getting worried.

Emma Fraser
Emma Fraser
Severance Season 2, Episode 9
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Apple TV+
Emma Fraser

Emma Fraser

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityAnthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
CelebrityTruth Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Star’s On-Screen Penis Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
ReviewsNetflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
CelebrityDaniel Radcliffe’s Strange Post-Potter Streak Continues With Tracy Morgan Series
Clare Donaldson