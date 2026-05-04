‘Single Mom’ Amy Schumer Marks Major Post-Divorce Milestone

Amy Schumer is stepping into life as a “single mom,” she revealed in new Instagram posts that document her son’s first birthday party since her split from her husband Chris Fischer.

“This women [sic] just threw her first birthday party as a single mom,” she wrote over a selfie in an Instagram Stories post on Monday. Schumer, 44, posted several photos to mark the occasion, including a sweet snap of her dancing with her only child, Gene, at his birthday celebration. Schumer shares Gene, who will be seven on May 5th, with Fischer.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Other moments from the celebration include an outing to the Central Park Zoo and a ninja-themed birthday cake. She also shouted out her inner circle for their support, posting a photo with the caption, “When your friends are your family.”

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer announced the shock split on Instagram in December. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Schumer announced her split from her ex of seven years in a rambling Instagram post in December. “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after seven years,” she wrote.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

She added, “Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot Janimes [sic] Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

Amy Schumer/Instagram

She concluded the post by asking for privacy and declaring, “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.” Schumer filed for divorce the following month.

Amy Schumer announces her divorce from husband Chris Fischer in wild Instagram post. Meta/Amy Schumer

A few weeks before she announced the split, Schumer made a cryptic post about the state of their relationship. “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism,” she wrote at the time. Schumer revealed in her 2019 Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer: Growing, that her then-husband had been diagnosed on the Autism spectrum.

Schumer showed off her new body soon after announcing the end of her seven-year marriage. Instagram/Amy Schumer

In October, she revealed her major weight loss in new posts, which she had attributed to taking Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication similar to Ozempic.

An “insider” told Page Six around the time of the former couple’s split that Schumer “expects that they’ll co-parent full-time together and that he’ll see Gene almost as much as he does now—if not more.” Fischer does not appear in the photos Schumer posted to celebrate the big day.