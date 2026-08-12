‘SNL’ Alum Accuses Adam Sandler of Always Making Him a ‘Pervert’

Comedian Jon Lovitz has a bone to pick with Adam Sandler for always casting him as a “pervert” in projects.

Lovitz said he’d been in “a lot” of Sandler’s movies on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and followed up with, “I’m always playing a pervert.”

When Fallon pushed back, saying “Hey, that’s not true, that’s not true at all,” Lovitz hit him with the evidence.

Sandler landed "SNL" shortly after he and Lovitz became friends; Sandler has returned to host several times. (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“It is true,” Lovitz said. “Wedding Singer, I was a sleazebag. Little Nicky, I’m a Peeping Tom. Grown Ups 2, I’m a janitor that takes over a gym class with women and then gets them to do all these, you know, sexual exercises. I said, ‘Adam, why do you always cast me as a pervert?’”

Lovitz said Sandler responded, “Eh, I think it’s funny.”

Lovitz and Sandler are longtime friends and frequent collaborators, having met at The Improv comedy club in Hollywood before Sandler landed SNL. Lovitz appears in Sandler’s current film, Don’t Say Good Luck, which stars Sandler’s daughter Sunny as a teenager auditioning for her high school’s musical. He plays “a sandwich maker in a deli,” he said.

Jon Lovitz poses with a dog after a panel for "The New Celebrity Apprentice." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“I don’t think it’s because I’m Jewish,” he joked, adding “And this is true: it was between me and 50 Cent.”

In a rare moment of earnestness, Lovitz expressed gratitude for his friendship with Sandler.

“He’s the best,” he said of Sandler. “You’re nice to him once, and he’s just nice to you the rest of your life. I mean, he’s the most loyal friend. Really. It means a lot.”