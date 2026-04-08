‘SNL UK’ Takes Dig at Kanye West After Festival Disaster

The British spin-off of Saturday Night Live took aim at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in a promo for this week’s upcoming episode.

The dig at Ye came just hours after the disgraced rapper was barred from entering the United Kingdom to headline Wireless, the country’s largest music festival. The U.K. Home Office blocked Ye’s permission to travel to the country, saying his presence “would not be conducive to the public good.”

Rapper Kanye West was slammed by U.K. officials for his history of antisemitism. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Opening the promo for this Saturday’s episode, English comedian and actor Jack Whitehall took on the topic of Ye’s dismissal.

Examining the SNL bulletin board covered with sticky notes of the show’s hosts, Whitehall grabbed two notecards with Kanye’s name written on them and tossed them aside, widening his eyes slightly.

Jack Whitehall poked fun at Kanye West in a promo for SNL U.K. YouTube/Saturday Night Live UK/Sky TV

The joke lasted mere seconds but was enough to roast the rapper, whose visa denial led to Wireless canceling its 2026 festival.

Ye was declared the festival’s headline act last week, poised to play all three nights at July’s event. But the announcement caused instant ripples, with the Grammy-winning artist’s history of antisemitism being slammed by critics. Both Wireless and Ye were condemned by U.K. politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The rapper himself attempted to reach out to members of the Jewish community in the U.K., responding to backlash with a statement. “My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” he wrote. “I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

But the pronouncement wasn’t enough, with the likes of Friends alum David Schwimmer torching the artist and the festival for choosing to spotlight him.

After Ye’s visa was denied, Starmer said the rapper “should never have been invited to headline Wireless.”

The festival said it will refund all ticket sales. It is estimated that Wireless could lose £30 million, or over $40 million, as a result of the first cancellation in its 21-year history.

American 'SNL' has previously slammed Kanye West. NBC

Meanwhile, Ye made a comeback tour in Los Angeles last week, garnering $33 million, according to Bloomberg.

Like its American counterpart, SNL UK has centered its country’s politics, but isn’t subject to some of the censorship the original show faces. The British rendition, still in its infant stage, premiered in March of this year with Tina Fey as the debut host. English actors Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed followed.

Whitehall is set to be the fourth host, with his episode airing on Sky One on April 11.