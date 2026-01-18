SNL’s Michael Che Blasts ‘Psycho’ Trump for Desperate Peace Prize Grab

President Donald Trump will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Nobel Peace Prize he believes he is owed.

In SNL‘s latest “Weekend Update” segment, Michael Che skewered Trump for accepting the Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, who was named the newest recipient in October.

Machado’s gift to Trump came after months of Trump complaining that he deserved the Peace Prize (eight and a half of them, to be exact) for his work as president.

“What kind of psycho would actually accept someone else’s Nobel Peace Prize?” Che asked. “She just won it. It’s like if someone says, ‘Help yourself to anything in the kitchen,’ and you bang his wife.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

Che added, “Machado gave Trump her Nobel Peace Prize in the hopes of getting his help to become the next leader of Venezuela.”

The “Update” co-anchor joked, “And if that bribe actually works, I bet Trump’s about to get a whole bunch of Grammys.”

As Che said this, he showed a picture of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence—and has very publicly appealed to the president for a pardon.

SNL, Michael Che joking about Diddy NBC

Che drew both groans and applause for the Diddy reference, but he provoked the audience even further with a later joke:

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized President Trump’s diet, saying, ‘I don’t know how he is alive,’” Che said.

Che added simply, “A slight breeze.”

The joke was accompanied by a picture of Trump’s near-assassination during his 2024 presidential campaign, where his ear was grazed by a bullet.

SNL, Michael Che joking about Trump assassination attempt. NBC

Co-anchor Colin Jost, meanwhile, got in his boldest joke of the night at ICE’s expense.

“A judge on Friday ordered ICE agents in Minnesota not to retaliate against peaceful protesters,” Jost said. “But if ICE agents listen to judges, then their ex-wives would be getting those checks for child support.”

SNL, Colin Jost joking about ICE NBC

Jost also joked, “President Trump defended the actions of ICE agents in Minneapolis, adding that the day of ‘reckoning and retribution' is coming.”