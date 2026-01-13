Trump Vows ‘Day of Reckoning’ After Deadly ICE Shooting in Dark Rant

President Donald Trump has appealed to Minnesota residents in a bizarre rant about the “patriots of ICE” coming to save them and imminent “retribution.”

In an early morning Truth Social tirade, the 79-year-old president appeared to lash out at Minnesotans after state officials sued to stop more federal immigration agents from entering the state following the fatal shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Good.

He questioned if the people of Minnesota “really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention.”

“All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down,” Trump said.

“In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”

The White House has been contacted for comment on the president’s post.

The shooting of Renee Good immediately sparked anti-ICE demonstrations in Minneapolis. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Tensions have been high across the country after Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot three times at point-blank range last week by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The Trump administration has scrambled to portray Good as a “domestic terrorist” who deliberately attempted to run over the ICE agent with her vehicle, despite video footage from the scene appearing to show her trying to drive away.

The shooting has sparked anti-ICE protests nationwide, with Democratic lawmakers demanding accountability for the killing.

Cellphone footage shows that Renee Good was calm just moments before the ICE agent shot her three times. Screenshot/Alpha News/X

On Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), asking a judge to declare the Trump administration’s “unprecedented” surge of federal immigration agents into the state unconstitutional and unlawful.

“The unlawful deployment of thousands of armed, masked, and poorly trained federal agents is hurting Minnesota,” Ellison said in a statement. “People are being racially profiled, harassed, terrorized, and assaulted. Schools have gone into lockdown. Businesses have been forced to close. Minnesota police are spending countless hours dealing with the chaos ICE is causing. This federal invasion of the Twin Cities has to stop, so today I am suing DHS to bring it to an end.”

The lawsuit has the backing of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who demanded that ICE “get the f**k out” of the city in the wake of Good’s death.

A portrait of Renee Nicole Good near the site of her shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“Minneapolis didn’t ask for this operation, but we’re paying the price,” Frey said. “When federal actions undermine public safety, harm our neighbors, and violate constitutional rights, we have a responsibility to act. That’s exactly what we’re doing today.”

In the filing, Ellison alleges that Trump targeted Minnesota as part of “Operation Metro Surge” because the state is governed by Democrats and has never supported Trump in any of his presidential campaigns.

Donald Trump has tried to claim the slain Renee Good was a "professional agitator" without offering any evidence. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images