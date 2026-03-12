‘South Park’ Creators to Make Rare Appearance on MAGA Boss’ Network

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are slated to appear for a rare interview on the very network their show has roasted all season long.

The creative partners, who largely avoid interviews, will appear on Monday’s episode of CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert to honor the 15th anniversary of their Tony Award-winning, satirical Broadway musical, The Book of Mormon.

Stone and Parker will sit for a rare interview on CBS for the anniversary of "The Book of Mormon." Their TV show, "South Park," has mercilessly mocked the network which they share an owner with. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Last summer, while CBS was announcing the end of Colbert’s tenure in late-night, the South Park creators signed an exclusive, five-year deal with Paramount+ worth $1.5 billion.

Since then, the show has done nothing but roast its MAGA-coded owners.

When CBS paid President Donald Trump a $16 million settlement in July, South Park mocked the move in its season premiere, just hours after its billion-dollar deal was announced.

In one scene, a character representing Jesus Christ visits the show’s titular elementary school, stating Trump had sent him as “part of a lawsuit and the agreement with Paramount.”

From it's season premiere, "South Park" has pulled no punches in its satire of its own network. Courtesy Paramount

“You guys saw what happened to CBS? Well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount!” the Christ character says. “You really want to end up like Colbert? You guys got to stop being stupid. Just shut up, or we’re going to get canceled, you idiots!”

Colbert, 61, called the episode a “message of hope.”

Parker, 56, jokingly said they were “terribly sorry," after the premiere.

Since then, the satirical animated show has caricatured nearly every member of Trump’s administration, potentially jeopardizing Paramount’s looming $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery that will require federal approval.

"South Park" has relentlessly mocked the Trump administration since it inked a deal with Paramount+, potentially influencing the media conglomerate's multi-billion dollar deal. Courtesy Paramount

The show depicted Trump, 79, with a “teeny-tiny” penis, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shooting a puppy, Trump-friendly FCC Chairman Brendan Carr losing his freedom of speech, and Vice President JD Vance as the president’s mistress.

“It’s like the government is just in your face everywhere you look,” Stone, 54, told The New York Times in November. “Whether it’s the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it’s just all political and political because it’s more than political. It’s pop culture.”

To Paramount’s credit, Stone and Parker said they have received no pushback from the streamer or its MAGA-coded billionaire owner, David Ellison.

David Ellison, the chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp., at Trump's State of the Union address last week. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I know with the Colbert thing and all the Trump stuff, people think certain things, but they’re letting us do whatever we want, to their credit,” Stone added.

The South Park creators said at the time that their focus on D.C. has been purely comedic, and that they would shift subjects when something else piques their interest.

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad originated the lead roles in the Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon.”

“If there’s one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs,” Stone said. “So, we just got to do this for now.”

The March 16 episode of The Late Show will also feature a musical performance from the Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon, as well as interviews with original Tony-nominated cast members Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.