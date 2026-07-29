Stephen Miller’s Wife Reveals Show He Forced Her to Watch

Stephen Miller’s wife says he forced her to endure a mandatory marathon of Frasier as an “inaugural” condition of dating him.

During a sit-down with Hollywood star Kelsey Grammer on her podcast, Katie Miller, the wife of Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, revealed that he had subjected her to every single episode of the classic 1990s sitcom before their relationship could even move forward.

“So, you don’t know this, but Frasier was the number one thing that Stephen and I watched when we were dating,” Miller told Grammer. “I had never seen an episode of Frasier. He had made me watch it as like the inaugural to our relationship all the way through. No kidding. Swear to God.”

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Caine. NBC

Grammer casually replied, “Well, it’s my pleasure.”

The reveal—which frames the White House official as a sitcom drill sergeant—did little to save the podcast episode’s ratings. Despite booking the sitcom legend to rail against “wokeness” in Hollywood, the broadcast faltered, drawing under 3,000 views on YouTube after 16 hours online.

The low turnout underscores an ongoing struggle for Miller, who pitched her show as the “conservative answer to ‘Call Her Daddy.’” While a launch episode with Vice President JD Vance pulled 84,000 views, subsequent interviews with administration heavyweights like then-Attorney General Pam Bondi and Kellyanne Conway have seen volatile metrics, with one corporate interview plummeting to just 1,800 viewers.

Miller previously admitted that building a digital audience has been surprisingly brutal.

Grammer on the Katie Miller Pod. Katie Miller Pod

“It’s so much harder to start your own thing than you think it is,” she conceded on a solo broadcast. “You hope that people tune in and care what you have to say… and some of my episodes do much better than others.”

Her husband’s aggressive viewing habits extend well past mandatory 1990s comedies. Miller previously disclosed that her White House deputy chief of staff husband immediately shuts off long-running network dramas the moment he steps into the house.

After turning to Grey’s Anatomy while taking care of a newborn, she complained that the medical show became a “liberal bastion of, honestly, c---.”

She added that her husband refuses to tolerate it playing in the house: “Stephen shuts off Grey’s Anatomy every time he gets home. He says, ‘This is not the backing track of his life.’”