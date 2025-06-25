Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially the ultimate supportive couple.

The pop star just performed live for the first time in six months—since her grueling, record-setting Eras world tour ended—and it was all to benefit a charity Kelce started.

At Tuesday night’s concert to support Kelce’s Tight End University in Nashville, country artist Kane Brown introduced Swift to the crowd by first giving them a little tease.

“I’ve got something cool I want to do for you guys,” he said, before turning to the drummer and requesting a beat. Then, he grabbed a jingle stick and shook it a few times, a subtle hint for the song Swift intended to perform.

Finally, he asked the crowd one final question: “Do y’all care if I bring out a really really really really special guest?”

By this point, they had figured out exactly who was about to come on stage, and the crowd went wild as the pop star came onto the stage to perform “Shake It Off,” a single from her Grammy Award-winning album, 1989.

Swift was chatty with the crowd. “You know, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians is we’re all friends, right? So you know, we’re up there and we’re having some drinks,” she said, gesturing up to where Kelce and a few of their friends were sitting.

“And we were thinking, like, ‘How loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing be in here?’" she continued. “So, I was like, I don’t have a guitar, but then [fellow performer] Chase Rice was like, ‘You can use mine.’”

The benefit was to raise money for Tight End University, which was co-founded by Kelce, a former tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, to bring together athletes from all over the country to learn from the best in the game about all aspects of the sport, on and off the field.

Before she shook it off, Swift gave a shoutout to the crowd, dedicating the performance to “our favorite players who are going to play, the tight ends.”

The crowd loved it. Kelce loved it. And the Swifties at home also loved it, though they were a tad sad that they couldn’t be there in person to experience the moment themselves.

“Taylor swift surprise performance at her man’s work concert?? What a time to be alive,” one person wrote on X, posting a gif of Drew Barrymore looking jubilant.

Some fans also really took the time to appreciate Swift’s vocals, with one commenting: “The way she’s singing ‘ITS GONNA BE ALRIGHT.’”

There was also a lot of buzz around Swift and Kelce being a cute couple, not exactly breaking news in the Swiftie world but important to point out, naturally.

“This being taylor swift’s boyfriend,” a Swiftie commented on a video showing Kelce’s reaction to the performance.