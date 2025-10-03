Taylor Swift Reveals How Travis Kelce ‘Crushed It’ With His Marriage Proposal

Taylor Swift spilled the tea about her engagement to Travis Kelce on a British talk show, praising her fiancé for “crushing” the proposal.

“He really crushed it in surprising me,” Swift, 35, told host Graham Norton on Friday. “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in.”

“He went all out—10 out of 10,” she added, in her first televised appearance since getting engaged in August.

When asked when she’d reveal more about her wedding plans, Swift simply replied, “You’ll know.”

“I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning,” she added. “I think it will be fun to plan.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift spoke of how she leaned on songwriting to keep herself sharp during last year’s lengthy Eras Tour, telling the host, “I was physically exhausted—sick and worn down—so to spark me up, I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me from hitting a wall.”

She also opened up about one song in particular on the album, “Opalite,” and revealed that it was both her dad, Scott, and fiancé, Travis’, favorite track.

“My dad is very excited about ‘Opalite,’ and it is Travis’s favorite,” she said about the third track on her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”

Swift spent more time gushing about Kelce during a string of radio interviews taking place on Friday, telling former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, “He’s such a natural, just in life. He’s just never been nervous about anything in his entire life, so it’s pretty fun,” during a chat on Heart Radio.

“He’s fun and vibrant and has this infectious personality, makes me laugh so much. There’s a line in a song that says, you just wanted a best friend who you think is hot—and that’s kind of it!”

She also told Bunton about her $700,000, 8-carat engagement ring designed by an “amazing jeweler” named Kindred Lubeck, which she’d first shown to Kelce over 18 months ago.

“She does all of her gold engraving by hand,” Swift told Bunton. ”I just thought all of her stuff was so cool, so I’d shown him a video a year and a half ago.

“And he was just paying attention to everything, it turns out, because when I saw the ring I was like, ‘Aaahh, I know who made that!’

“And also that you listened to me. It was like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow. And that’s kind of a flex,” she added.