NBC’s broadcast of the Milano‑Cortina Winter Olympics included a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift.

The star surprised fans with a prerecorded message. “I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics,” she began the video on Friday. “I just wanted to say thank you. Getting to learn new stories and see everything you’ve sacrificed and all your determination, hard work, and passion. Everything that has gotten you to this point, where you’re so excellent at something, and it’s just really inspiring.”

The Winter Olympics kicked off in Milan on Friday. Al Bello/Getty Images

“I’m very grateful for everything you’ve done to get to this point in your life, and grateful that you’ve all brought us along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this. I just hope you have a wonderful Olympic Games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life,” she said.

Noted NBC’s broadcasters at the end of the message, “Pretty cool.”

NBC broadcasters declared Swift's Friday message to the athletes "pretty cool." Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Also on Friday, Swift dropped the music video to her song “Opalite” from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.

The singer-songwriter has been a fan of the Olympic Games for years. Her 2008 song “Change” was released as a promotional track for Team USA at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, with iTunes proceeds supporting the team.

In 2024, her voice was used in NBC promotional content for the Paris Olympics, and she expressed her excitement saying “So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes” on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via Instagram in August. TheStewartofNY/TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce are planning their wedding, following their engagement announcement in August. Very few details about the plans have been revealed, though Kelce told TMZ on Thursday that the reception will feature a lot of Garage Beer.

Insiders told Page Six that the couple plans to wed on June 13, 2026—a date that has numerological significance for the music star, who favors the number 13.