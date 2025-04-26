The Australian Twins Are the Best Viral Video of the Week

This week:

I have watched this video over 20 times.

I’m not saying that in the hyperbolic way of “I’ve watched this video like 20 times.” I have literally spent hours of my life watching this interview clip over and over again. It’s that transfixing.

Identical twins Bridgette and Paula Powers, 51, were interviewed in Australia after they witnessed a violent carjacking. They are dressed the same—blue scrubs with bunnies on them—and have their hair done in the same ponytail style. And as they recount what happened, they talk in unison, as if they had rehearsed what they were going to say beforehand—or share a mind.

At one point, they make the same gesture with opposite hands, as if they were Siamese twins. Someone needs to produce an Australian production of Sideshow starring these sisters immediately: Sideshohr.

I am a twin. I have nephews who are twins. Twin weirdness is a major preoccupation of mine. But I feel like my brother and I are failing as twins. We’d never be able to pull off such a feat of unison as these sisters do in this interview. It’s a marvel to behold.

The Oscars Finally Get Smart

In what might be the most “wait, this wasn’t already the case” news there’s ever been, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that it will be requiring voters to certify that they’ve watched all nominated films in a category before casting their ballots.

Yes, apparently it was not required that Oscar voters actually watch the movies before voting.

My favorite take on this: “It only took 97 years and Emilia Pérez.”

The “penis to vagina” song is what finally broke the Academy.

The Best Concert of the Week

I cannot stress enough how delightful this NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” featuring the cast of Gypsy is. I also cannot stress enough how, as amazing as the cast is in this concert, it’s merely a tease of how phenomenal this show is on Broadway.

Audra MacDonald is giving the performance of a lifetime as Mama Rose; her “Rose’s Turn” is the kind of live theater moment that people will brag about seeing for decades. “Gotta Have a Gimmick” is the biggest showstopper on Broadway right now. Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson are beyond excellent as Louise and June. Treat yourself to a lovely 20 minutes and watch the video above.

Because of technical difficulties, a matinee of Sunset Blvd. couldn’t go on this week. To entertain the audience who were at the theater with no show to see, Nicole Scherzinger came out in front of the curtain and performed one of her big numbers with just a bullhorn. She is so good, even stripped down to that.

Despite technical difficulties at today's matinee, Nicole Scherzinger found a way to keep the show going for all you beautiful people out there in the dark 🖤



Havoc: Tom Hardy’s movie is the action extravaganza of the year. (Now in theaters)

Étoile: The creators of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel take on the world of ballet. (Now on Prime Video)

The Accountant 2: Alert! Ben Affleck made a good movie! (Now in theaters)

Until Dawn: A new contender for the worst video game movie ever. (Now in theaters)

You: We can all finally stop fantasizing about having sex with a serial killer. (Now on Netflix)