The Daily Beast’s Obsessed’s chief critic, Nick Schager, was just named film critic of the year by the LA Press Club at the organization’s 18th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

He was singled out for his reviews of Oscars Best Picture contender Train Dreams, the headline-making Blake Lively romance drama It Ends With Us, and last year’s award-season favorite The Brutalist. In their citation for Schager’s honor, the Press Club wrote, “With his review of The Brutalist, Schager deftly touches upon the enormity of Brady Corbet’s massive tale of art, vision, nationalism, betrayal.”

Schager was the first writer hired when The Daily Beast’s Obsessed launched in 2022, and had been one of the Beast’s most in-demand freelance reviewers before that. This week, you’ll be able to read his takes on the Prime Video series Fallout, adapted from the popular video game; the new James L. Brooks film Ella McCay; and the sensational Chinese film Resurrection, which he calls a “tour de force you have to see on the big screen.”

Additionally, Tim Teeman won the prize for Online Journalist of the Year, tied to his work covering culture and theater for The Daily Beast. In its citation, the Press Club wrote, “Teeman provides excellent exposition and criticism of entertainment and politics ranging from Broadway shows to celebrities.” Teeman was a runner up in several categories, including Theater/Performing Arts Critic, Humor Writing, Obituary/Theater and Other Arts Personalities for his tribute to the late musical theater star and activist Gavin Creel.