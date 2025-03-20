Skip to Main Content
‘The Four Seasons’ Trailer: Tina Fey and Steve Carell Take a Vacation From Hell
SHOULD'VE STAYED HOME
As the trailer for their new Netflix series “The Four Seasons” proves: Relationships are hard. Vacations are harder.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Published
Mar. 20 2025
2:28PM EDT
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
