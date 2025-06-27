Certain moments in cinema are etched into our memories forever. Rick saying “Here’s looking at you, kid” to Ilsa in Casablanca. Gene Kelly dancing to the titular song in Singin’ in the Rain. And of course, killer robot doll M3GAN singing Sia’s “Titanium” completely unprompted in the 2022 camp classic M3GAN.

Mercifully, M3GAN is back in M3GAN 2.0, which ups the wildness of the original in every way. That, of course, includes a whole new musical number.

Fans have speculated about what song M3GAN would randomly start singing in the sequel. From Chappel Roan to Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter, there’s an endless array of pop divas whose songs M3GAN could cover. And yet, nothing and nobody can prepare you for the song M3GAN starts covering in the sequel. I can’t remember the last time a cinema audience laughed so loudly.

(Warning: Spoilers for M3GAN 2.0 ahead!)

Let’s set the scene: M3GAN (voiced by Jenna Davis) is sitting with Gemma (Allison Williams), who’s having an emotional crisis about her role as mother to her niece Cady (Violet McGraw).

Gemma and M3GAN have a rocky relationship—M3GAN did try to murder her in the previous film, after all. But M3GAN, who’s spent the entire movie being a divalicious diva, offers up a surprisingly emotional monologue about how Gemma is a great mother to Cady. It’s a glimpse into M3GAN’s surprising vulnerability, and Gemma is genuinely moved by the robot’s words.

After M3GAN reassures her, the two sit in silence for a beat, which is interrupted by M3GAN once again singing without anyone asking to. She sang “Titanium” in the previous film to build her bond with Cady, and this time, to strengthen her relationship with Gemma, she sings something completely different.

To pierce the silence, M3GAN signs the gorgeous, haunting opening “ah hah’s” of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work.”

It’s a masterful moment. Even for those of us who’ve spent the whole movie waiting for M3GAN to sing something, it’s completely unexpected for her to break out into song here.

The song choice is utterly inexplicable: Bush’s song is sung from the perspective of a man worried about his wife during childbirth. It’s not exactly the kind of rah-rah sisterhood moment M3GAN is aiming for. And yet, M3GAN singing “This Woman’s Work” is utterly hysterical. Who knew M3GAN was so into the eccentric genius of Kate Bush? Be honest: If you wrote a list of 100 songs M3GAN might sing in 2.0, you’d never have guessed “This Woman’s Work.”

While the 2022 film found Cady silently watching M3GAN sing in disbelief, Gemma is not one to sit in silence. Williams’ visible discomfort is perfect physical comedy, and watching her writhe in her seat as M3GAN sings such an emotionally harrowing song is a sensational juxtaposition. It’s the kind of comedy that can only come from a full commitment to the bit, and Williams’ reactions are what take the scene from funny to one of the best jokes of the year.

M3GAN, meanwhile, is completely ignorant of Gemma’s discomfort, singing away with reckless abandon. She sounds great, and while her singing is supposed to comfort Gemma, in reality, it’s a chance for M3GAN to massage her ever-growing ego. And she is right to do so!

She continues to croon, and a visibly shaken Gemma begs, “M3GAN, please don’t take it to the chorus!” But M3GAn isn’t listening—it’s her moment now. Her eyes are closed anyway, and I’m pretty sure she’s forgotten Gemma’s even in the room.