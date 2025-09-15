The 2025 Emmys may have been a more subdued red carpet affair compared to last week’s VMAs, but still, not every star made a splash. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took over the Peacock Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, and while black dominated many looks–Jenna Ortega, Chloë Sevingy and Catherine Zeta-Jones, for example–others chose to take a risk. Not all of them, however, paid off.
Kori King
The Drag Race alum has been doing Michael Jackson drag on TikTok for a little while now, even making bank impersonating the late pop icon on Cameo, which must thrill the MJ estate. Kori went full late-90s era MJ-the one you don’t see in the musical. White socks, square jaw, taped fingers and a very refined nose... just no Jesus Juice.
Jenna Ortega
The Wednesday star carried a bit of the VMAs nearly nude vibe to the Emmys. Bold choice picking a ‘shirt’ consisting purely of strategically-placed jewels, plus a hope and a prayer.
Hormona Lisa
Another Drag Race star gives us actual TV history, with Miss Piggy glam and Kermit in a tux. This is a commitment to the gag.
Parker Posey
To paraphrase her White Lotus trademark, “Parker, nooooooooo!”
Brad Carpenter
TV producer (Fosse/Verdon/The Diplomat) Brad Carpenter picks a see-through suit that also lets the world know he’s also a head-to-toe tattoo enthusiast. Looks like he’s already clocking some intrigued onlookers.
Fiona Dourif
The actress and producer slips into something less comfortable - with strategically placed cut-outs. One wrong move and it’s NSFW.
Christa Miller
The Shrinking star let her bag do all the talking.
Joella
Not just on-trend, but literally in-trend. Labubu’s have already been referenced in South Park, now another Drag Race star, Joella makes the toy-of-the-moment red carpet ready. Also, bag of the night, anyone?
Sharon Horgan
Not-so-great outfits do happen to great people! Too busy making iconic TV like Bad Sisters to be bothered by pesky red carpet looks. Bad Stylist, amiright?
Skye P. Marshall
The Matlock star will at least be well ventilated in the Californian heat with this crocheted fishing net vibe.
Timothy Simons
Speaking of temperature regulation, the Nobody Wants This and Veep star creates suit jorts.
Suzie Toot
Drag Race star Suzi Toot literally took us back to the black and white era.
Lainey Wilson
The country star couldn’t decide between rhinestone pants or a dress - why not both?
Lucky Starzzz
Lucky was first booted off her Drag Race season, but if that show teaches you anything, it’s how to stand out on a red carpet, for better or worse. We thank you for this cool ghoul look.