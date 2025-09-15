Celebrity

These Are the Most Heinous Emmys 2025 Red Carpet Looks

WHAT WAS THAT?

Not everyone on the red carpet was playing it safe.

Cameron Adams
Reporter

Hormona Lisa poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson
David Swanson/REUTERS

The 2025 Emmys may have been a more subdued red carpet affair compared to last week’s VMAs, but still, not every star made a splash. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took over the Peacock Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, and while black dominated many looks–Jenna Ortega, Chloë Sevingy and Catherine Zeta-Jones, for example–others chose to take a risk. Not all of them, however, paid off.

Kori King

The Drag Race alum has been doing Michael Jackson drag on TikTok for a little while now, even making bank impersonating the late pop icon on Cameo, which must thrill the MJ estate. Kori went full late-90s era MJ-the one you don’t see in the musical. White socks, square jaw, taped fingers and a very refined nose... just no Jesus Juice.

Kori King, who is dressed like Michael Jackson, poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson
Kori King wants to be startin' something in MJ drag. David Swanson/REUTERS

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star carried a bit of the VMAs nearly nude vibe to the Emmys. Bold choice picking a ‘shirt’ consisting purely of strategically-placed jewels, plus a hope and a prayer.

Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Jenna Ortega says no to fabric. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Hormona Lisa

Another Drag Race star gives us actual TV history, with Miss Piggy glam and Kermit in a tux. This is a commitment to the gag.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Hormona Lisa attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Hormona Lisa does Jim Henson proud. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Parker Posey

To paraphrase her White Lotus trademark, “Parker, nooooooooo!”

Parker Posey at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Parker Posey made a choice for the red carpet. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Brad Carpenter

TV producer (Fosse/Verdon/The Diplomat) Brad Carpenter picks a see-through suit that also lets the world know he’s also a head-to-toe tattoo enthusiast. Looks like he’s already clocking some intrigued onlookers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Brad Carpenter attends The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)
Brad Carpenter goes sheer with no fear. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Fiona Dourif

The actress and producer slips into something less comfortable - with strategically placed cut-outs. One wrong move and it’s NSFW.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Fiona Dourif attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Fiona Dourif is making strategic moves. Literally. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christa Miller

The Shrinking star let her bag do all the talking.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Christa Miller attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Christa Miller helps photographers with her fingers. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joella

Not just on-trend, but literally in-trend. Labubu’s have already been referenced in South Park, now another Drag Race star, Joella makes the toy-of-the-moment red carpet ready. Also, bag of the night, anyone?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Joella attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Joella really committed. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Sharon Horgan

Not-so-great outfits do happen to great people! Too busy making iconic TV like Bad Sisters to be bothered by pesky red carpet looks. Bad Stylist, amiright?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Sharon Horgan attends The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
Please don't hate us Sharon Horgan. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Skye P. Marshall

The Matlock star will at least be well ventilated in the Californian heat with this crocheted fishing net vibe.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Skye P. Marshall on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Skye P. Marshall keeps it cool. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Timothy Simons

Speaking of temperature regulation, the Nobody Wants This and Veep star creates suit jorts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Timothy Simons attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Timothy Simons has partial pants. John Shearer/WireImage

Suzie Toot

Drag Race star Suzi Toot literally took us back to the black and white era.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Suzie Toot on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Suzie Toot gives us old-timey drag. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Lainey Wilson

The country star couldn’t decide between rhinestone pants or a dress - why not both?

US singer Lainey Wilson arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Lainey Wilson brings Nashville to the Emmys. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Lucky Starzzz

Lucky was first booted off her Drag Race season, but if that show teaches you anything, it’s how to stand out on a red carpet, for better or worse. We thank you for this cool ghoul look.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Lucky Starzzz on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Lucky Starzzz lends a hand. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
