The 2025 Emmys may have been a more subdued red carpet affair compared to last week’s VMAs, but still, not every star made a splash. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took over the Peacock Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, and while black dominated many looks–Jenna Ortega, Chloë Sevingy and Catherine Zeta-Jones, for example–others chose to take a risk. Not all of them, however, paid off.

Kori King

The Drag Race alum has been doing Michael Jackson drag on TikTok for a little while now, even making bank impersonating the late pop icon on Cameo, which must thrill the MJ estate. Kori went full late-90s era MJ-the one you don’t see in the musical. White socks, square jaw, taped fingers and a very refined nose... just no Jesus Juice.

Kori King wants to be startin' something in MJ drag. David Swanson/REUTERS

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star carried a bit of the VMAs nearly nude vibe to the Emmys. Bold choice picking a ‘shirt’ consisting purely of strategically-placed jewels, plus a hope and a prayer.

Jenna Ortega says no to fabric. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Hormona Lisa

Another Drag Race star gives us actual TV history, with Miss Piggy glam and Kermit in a tux. This is a commitment to the gag.

Hormona Lisa does Jim Henson proud. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Parker Posey

To paraphrase her White Lotus trademark, “Parker, nooooooooo!”

Parker Posey made a choice for the red carpet. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Brad Carpenter

TV producer (Fosse/Verdon/The Diplomat) Brad Carpenter picks a see-through suit that also lets the world know he’s also a head-to-toe tattoo enthusiast. Looks like he’s already clocking some intrigued onlookers.

Brad Carpenter goes sheer with no fear. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Fiona Dourif

The actress and producer slips into something less comfortable - with strategically placed cut-outs. One wrong move and it’s NSFW.

Fiona Dourif is making strategic moves. Literally. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christa Miller

The Shrinking star let her bag do all the talking.

Christa Miller helps photographers with her fingers. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joella

Not just on-trend, but literally in-trend. Labubu’s have already been referenced in South Park, now another Drag Race star, Joella makes the toy-of-the-moment red carpet ready. Also, bag of the night, anyone?

Joella really committed. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Sharon Horgan

Not-so-great outfits do happen to great people! Too busy making iconic TV like Bad Sisters to be bothered by pesky red carpet looks. Bad Stylist, amiright?

Please don't hate us Sharon Horgan. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Skye P. Marshall

The Matlock star will at least be well ventilated in the Californian heat with this crocheted fishing net vibe.

Skye P. Marshall keeps it cool. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Timothy Simons

Speaking of temperature regulation, the Nobody Wants This and Veep star creates suit jorts.

Timothy Simons has partial pants. John Shearer/WireImage

Suzie Toot

Drag Race star Suzi Toot literally took us back to the black and white era.

Suzie Toot gives us old-timey drag. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Lainey Wilson

The country star couldn’t decide between rhinestone pants or a dress - why not both?

Lainey Wilson brings Nashville to the Emmys. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Lucky Starzzz

Lucky was first booted off her Drag Race season, but if that show teaches you anything, it’s how to stand out on a red carpet, for better or worse. We thank you for this cool ghoul look.