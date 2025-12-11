‘The Office’ Star Eviscerates ‘Weird AF’ Hollywood Director

The Office star Zach Woods has torn shreds off Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino in an explicit social media video.

Woods posted a video on his Instagram account that continued the torrent of criticism against Tarantino after he called actor Paul Dano “weak.”

“He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” Tarantino said of Dano last week, calling him “The limpest d--- in the world.”

For a second it appeared Zach Woods was supporting the director. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A-list actors, including Alec Baldwin and Ben Stiller, leapt to Dano’s defense and call out Tarantino.

Woods also praised Dano when he posted on Instagram last week, calling Tarantino “a little b---h” and claiming his latest movies were full of his “same old tired pornographic violence.”

In his latest Instagram video, Woods doubled down on his attacks on the Kill Bill director, who won an Oscar for his Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained screenplays.

Acting A-listers have slammed Quentin Tarantino. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games

“I realized I owe you an apology, Mr. Tarantino,” Woods said. “I’m literally just a nobody, and you’re one of the masters... of ripping off Asian directors, you b---h!”

Woods told Tarantino, “You look weird as s--t..., and that’s coming from a guy who looks like a bird had sex with another, more tired bird.”

The tirade got more personal when Woods said that nobody wants to see Tarantino making cameos in his own movies.

Zach Woods appears on Jimmy Kimmel's show. Randy Holmes/Disney

“The only movie I want to see you in is Ring camera footage of you having a stroke in your own home,” Woods said. “And when I say having a stroke, I don’t mean masturbating to one of your own Blu-ray commentaries.”

Woods continued, “You are so enamored by the sound of your own voice, you probably would f--- one of your own opinions if you could. And by f---, I mean, come on its feet, obviously.”

The actor who played Gabe Lewis in The Office then played audio of a Howard Stern interview from 2003 where Tarantino defended director Roman Polanski’s sexual assault of 13-year-old Samantha Geimer in 1977.

“He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape... he had sex with a minor. That’s not rape,” Tarantino told Stern in 2003.

Woods said in his post, “I knew that you were a dingus, but I didn’t know that you were a legitimate statutory rape apologist.”

The Instagram video ends by Woods stating, “Quentin, you are the Megyn Kelly of guys who look like a turtle.”

Quentin Tarantino arrives to receive The Vanguard Award at the Burbank International Film Festival Gala Honoring Quentin Tarantino at Marriott Convention Center on September 28, 2025 in Burbank, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Conservative broadcaster Kelly made headlines last month when she said Jeffrey Epstein was not an “actual pedophile” because he preyed on “barely legal” 15-year-olds, not elementary-aged kids.

The Daily Beast has contacted Tarantino’s reps for comment.

Tarantino apologized for the Polanski remarks in 2018.

“I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on the Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her,” he wrote in a statement issued to IndieWire.

“Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative.”

He said he was “ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect.”

As well as slamming Dano on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, Tarantino also said, “I don’t care for Owen Wilson” and “I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.”

Lillard responded last week, saying, “It hurts your feelings. It f---ing sucks.”

The Scream and Scooby Doo star said, “You wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood. I’m very popular in this room. I’m not very popular in Hollywood.”