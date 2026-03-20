‘The Pitt’ Producer Addresses Backlash to ICE Episode

An episode of The Pitt that divided viewers with its ICE-focused storyline was based on real-life accounts of hospital staffers and was not meant to “politicize” the series, the executive producer says.

Producer John Wells, 69, explained that the episode was shaped to remain faithful to a reality unfolding across the country. Since its inception, HBO’s medical drama The Pitt has not avoided politics; instead, it addresses the intersection of headlines and life within a hospital. This time was no different, Wells said, also revealing that the episode was written before the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minnesota in January.

“We were just trying to get to this issue of why it’s important that immigration enforcement doesn’t happen in certain kinds of public spaces, like where we have to be able to provide services regardless of whether or not someone is an unauthorized person in the country or not,” Wells told Deadline.

Josell Mariano, Fiona Dourif, Ned Brower, Shabana Azeez, Ramona DuBarry in "The Pitt." Warrick Page/Warrick Page/HBO MAX

This particular episode of The Pitt became preemptively controversial after Wells revealed that HBO told him to ensure the ICE episode remained “balanced.” On an episode of The Town with Matt Belloni, Wells said they would be “careful” in their portrayal of the issue, adding, “We’re not really in the business of preaching to the choir on this show.” The comments received pushback from fans before the episode aired.

Asked about this, Wells said that they sought to tell a story of what is “factually happening.”

“And we’re not trying to politicize it. We’re simply trying to put forward what sometimes are uncomfortable truths, but are truths nonetheless,” he said. “We’re just trying to be truthful. And if we can be truthful, it’s not left or right, it’s just our telling of what’s factually happening without trying to take a side.”

Ned Brower and JuJu Alexander in "The Pitt." Warrick Page/HBO Max

“Almost anything you do, and I don’t want to just talk about this in terms of immigration policy, there’s almost anything that you do, there will be people who have different opinions. And if it alienates them enough to stop watching and gets them so angry that they stop watching… I think if you’re trying to be truthful on either side of these questions, you run the risk of that," he said. “The only thing you can try to do is stand behind your storytelling if you’re telling the truth about what you’ve heard.”

The producer, who also steered NBC shows like ER and The West Wing, said the series’ writers spoke to “people who’d had Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents bring people into their emergency rooms.” The showrunners and cast have previously explained how they speak to medical professionals and those on the “front lines,” as star Noah Wyle, 54, puts it.

Noah Wyle has won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for "The Pitt." Warrick Page/HBO max

Across the country, reports have surfaced of ICE agents increasing their presence both near and inside hospitals and health care facilities, as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown continues to unfurl. Hospitals were legally cordoned off as “protected areas” during the Obama and Biden administrations, essentially barring immigration enforcement activities from these spaces. President Donald Trump revoked this policy when he took office in 2025, opening up hospitals, schools, college campuses, and churches to immigration enforcement.

John Wells, Noah Wyle, and R. Scott Gemmill, winners of the Best Television Series - Drama Award for "The Pitt," at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Wells spoke to these consequences. “Unfortunately, when there’s any rumor that there might be ICE enforcement activity, true or untrue, many people don’t seek medical care. Or if they’re already in the hospital, they stand up and walk out,” he explained. “We heard stories of people where just a rumor alone meant that dozens of people left the facility who were in need of help.”

“We can’t be frightening people away from basic care, primary care, and preventative care, which are necessary for all. We all have to at least be able to agree that there are spaces that have to be free of that kind of pressure,” he said.

Ramona DuBarry, Josell Mariano, Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa in "The Pitt." Warrick Page/Warrick Page/HBO MAX

The Season 2 episode, “5:00 p.m,” depicted two federal agents – one of whom wears a mask throughout the episode – bringing a woman into the emergency room after conducting a raid on a restaurant. The patient “took a nasty fall” during the raid, injuring her shoulder, one agent says. Tension ensues as the ICE agents remain in the hospital while the hospital staff attempts to provide care. At one point, Wyle’s character, Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, erupts at the agents; in another moment of chaos, Ned Brower’s character, Nurse Jesse, is placed in restraints as he tries to finish treating the woman before she is taken to detention.

In a recap of the episode for The Daily Beast, Emma Fraser writes, “While this episode was written and filmed toward the end of last year, it is hard not to think about recent events in Minnesota—including this January news report about ICE entering hospitals."

“Television is an escape, but undoubtedly, The Pitt’s success is due to how it speaks to the turbulent times we are living through. If it is in the news, there is a good chance it will appear on The Pitt."