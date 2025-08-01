The ‘Sex and the City’ Universe Is Dead Forever

And just like that…it’s time to say goodbye.

HBO’s Sex and the City spinoff show will not continue after the finale of its third season, set to air on Aug. 14.

The showrunner, writer, and director Michael Patrick King revealed the shocking news in a statement on the official And Just Like That social media accounts this morning, explaining the reasoning behind the decision to end Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York’s (Kristin Davis) storylines here.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the’ Sex and the City’ universe is coming to an end,” he wrote. “While I was writing the last episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12."

He continued: “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

The first season of And Just Like That premiered in late 2021 and was a spinoff of HBO’s iconic show, Sex and the City. It ran from 1998 to 2004 for a total of six seasons, followed by two spinoff films: Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2.

When And Just Like That first premiered in late 2021, it was the streaming platform’s strongest debut ever. However, subsequent seasons saw a decline in viewership, with season 3 garnering the show’s lowest numbers yet.

Despite the criticism the show received from audiences, people are devastated about the news, even going as far as apologizing for being “mean” about the show.

as someone who has spent 3 seasons trashing this show, i’m devastated https://t.co/55T664Ymu5 — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) August 1, 2025

PLEASE I DIDN’T MEAN ALL THE THINGS I SAID ABOUT YOU I LOVE YOU PLEASE DON’T LEAVE https://t.co/NjV9XQKCu7 pic.twitter.com/PuJlT5zs3p — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 1, 2025