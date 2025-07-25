Andy Cohen Just Reprised His ‘Sex and the City’ Role

While Andy Cohen may be the King of Bravo, in the Sex and the City universe, he’s the keeper of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) Manolo Blahniks.

In the most recent episode of And Just Like That, “Present Tense,” the reality TV host surprised viewers by reprising his role of Daniel, the shoe salesman he first played 21 years ago.

He appears right after Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) have a big blowout fight.

During the fight, Carrie calls out Aidan for his trust issues, calling out his jealousy over her friendship with her neighbour, Duncan Reeves (Jonathan Cake). Unsurprisingly, Aidan doesn’t take the confrontation very well. Deciding to get some air, Carrie heads out on a walk and ends up doing the one thing that never fails to make her feel better: retail therapy.

Eventually, she ends up at a fancy department store, where she begins eyeing some potential buys.

“Hey Carrie! I am slammed, but I’m going to be right with you,” Daniel says, giving her a quick greeting.

(Of course, they are on a first-name basis. It’s a testament to how many shoes she buys.)

“Oh, thanks,” she responds. “I’m just looking today, Daniel.”

After the episode premiered, Cohen celebrated his big return to playing Carrie’s shoe guy on Instagram, uploading two photos of himself, one from Sex and the City and one from And Just Like That, where he helps Carrie try on a pair of heels.

“How it went… how it’s going! thank you Michael Patrick King for bringing back the BELOVED character of ‘Barney’s Shoe Salesman’ … who is now a Bergdorf’s Shoe salesman named DANIEL! #SATC #AJLT,” he wrote in the caption.

Viewers also appreciated the throwback, declaring the moment to be “cute.”

