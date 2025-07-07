‘And Just Like That’ Killed Off the Same Character Twice

And Just Like That… Lisa’s dad died. Again.

(Warning: Spoiler alert!)

The most recent episode of the HBO Sex and the City spinoff took an emotional dive, pushing its characters into some of their darkest storylines yet. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) reels from the revelation that Aidan (John Corbett) slept with his ex-wife. Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) grapples with the heartbreaking news of Harry’s cancer diagnosis.

And in one of the most devastating turns, Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) learns that her father, Lawrence (Billy Dee Williams), has died suddenly of a stroke, before she even had the chance to say goodbye.

It’s a heavy moment, or, at least, it would be, if it weren’t for the fact that the show already killed him off in the show’s Season 1 premiere.

In the episode, Lisa first mentions the news about her father’s death during a conversation with Charlotte, who at the time was struggling to come to terms with the death of Carrie’s husband, Big (Chris Noth). He had a heart attack while working out on a Peloton machine and passed away.

Nicole Ari Parker and Jenifer Lewis HBO Max

“I was the exact same way when I lost my dad last year. I could see my rings literally shaking on my hands while I was trying to be strong,” she says, trying to comfort Charlotte.

Flash forward to Season 2, and viewers meet the very much alive Lawrence (played by Billy Dee Williams) during a dinner party hosted by his daughter. As if his resurrection wasn’t enough to raise a few eyebrows, the show killed him off again.

But fans aren’t about to let this mistake slide.

Not And Just Like That killing Lisa Tod Wexley's father twice! @HBO Do you even care? Please pay attention! pic.twitter.com/pnOq3WGZzi — Saintevonte 🧚🏾‍♂️ (@SaintAleandro) July 5, 2025

“Not And Just Like That killing Lisa Tod Wexley’s father twice! @HBO Do you even care? Pay attention!” one comment read.

Others took a more sarcastic approach to their criticism, writing: “Amazing job, And Just Like That writers."

For some viewers, they felt like the mistake was so egregious only AI could have made this continuity error. “Did ChatGPT write these episodes? 😬 #AJLT," a post read.

Despite the writing “oopsie,” Parker still thinks that a lot of people will find Lisa’s storyline relatable.

Nicole Ari Parker HBO Max

“She’s just going, going, going, going, going—and then she suffers a tremendous loss,” Parker told Harper’s Bazaar. “I think that when you focus on something you want to get done and you keep going and you commit, it gives you a sense of strength and joy. You think that that’s somehow going to be a vaccine for everything bad that’s trying to happen in your life.”

“When [bad things do happen], you realize you have to expand and calm down and recalibrate. And that’s this messy, scary place that this type A personality has to deal with,” she continued.

While continuity errors happen often on TV series, it doesn’t make the mistake any less amusing or anger-inducing to its fans. At the very least, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief knowing there is no way the writers forgot about killing off Big: He’s dead, dead.