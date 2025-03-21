Recapssee-this

The Shocking ‘Severance’ Final Scene Just Broke the Internet

INNIE VS. OUTIE

We still can’t believe what happened.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Adam Scott and Britt Lower
Apple TV+
