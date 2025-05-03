This week:

Breaking down Sinners ’ success.

’ success. Thankful for the one good award show.

New Nicole Kidman wig just dropped.

Introducing Donald Grump.

Give My Regards to Broadway

Something truly unique happened this week. I looked at a list of nominations for an entertainment awards show and wasn’t immediately filled with rage.

The worst part of being a pop culture fan—and definitely the worst part of being a pop culture fan who also tracks pop culture as his job—is witnessing how absolutely wrong so many professional organizations are when they reward their own fields.

The Oscars? Deranged. The Emmys? Delusional. The Grammys? I wasn’t aware that bath salts are included with your welcome kit when you become a voting member, but apparently that’s the case.

So the fact that the Tony Awards exhibited a word I’d almost forgotten existed because I so rarely use it these days—“taste”—is incredible.

This year’s Tony nominations were almost uniformly excellent. I have my quibbles. You’re going to expand to six nominees in some acting categories and you choose to do it for the men??? Are you kidding? Still, aside from personal favorites I may have included myself, it’s hard to argue with the final lists.

So this is the rare case where I can advise fans to use the awards nominations as a guide for what to see. Go see Oh, Mary!, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Purpose, or Maybe Happy Ending if you have a chance. Look at the nominated actors and actually think, “Oh, that’s a performance that I shouldn’t miss.” Because in this case, it’s true!

Most importantly, tune into the Tony Awards when they air on June 8, because it is reliably the most fun award show to watch of the year.

We Are So Blessed

I don’t know why there aren’t push alerts, automatic texts, or, frankly, sirens that go off when this happens. So it’s up to me to let you know that a new Nicole Kidman wig has dropped.

Retreat from reality. Season 2 of #NinePerfectStrangers premieres May 21 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/yMuzDLbo2V — Nine Perfect Strangers (@9StrangersHulu) April 29, 2025

The promos for Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers arrived this week. The poster is insane. How are they both on stairs and on the top of a mountain? But logic isn’t a priority, as proven by the wig chosen for Kidman to wear.

Nicole Kidman Wigs is a field of study that Harvard should be awarding degrees in. And this one should merit its own semester.

Just a Random Mention

For no reason and no reason at all, I just wanted to drop in here, on the occasion of Donald Trump announcing that he’s ending federal funding for NPR and PBS, the time when Sesame Street made a character called Donald Grump. Can’t imagine that’s the reason why the president of the United States is doing that. Can’t imagine that at all.

PBS Screenshot

What to watch this week:

Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne doing Colombo is just really fun. (Thurs. on Peacock)

The Surfer: Nicolas Cage absolutely losing his mind is just really fun. (Now in theaters)

The Four Seasons: Tina Fey and Steve Carell together is just really fun. (Now on Netflix)

What to skip this week:

Rust: Everything about this Alec Baldwin movie, where a crew member was shot, is miserable. It shouldn’t have been released. (Now in theaters and on VOD).