‘The View’ Host Makes Shock Confession About Political Past

The View co-host Ana Navarro, a former Republican strategist, said her conservative positions were less than genuine.

Navarro, 54, made the confession in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. As a co-host on The View and host of her Bleep! Podcast, Navarro told the site she no longer feels “the need to go out on TV or my podcast and spew Republican talking points or Democratic talking points. I’m free to think about what’s happening and give my authentic, own opinion—which wasn’t always the case.”

The pundit revealed, “When I was a Republican hack, I’d get talking points from the RNC, campaigns, and my friends who were running campaigns or running for office.”

She continued, “It was my job to go out there and regurgitate the same party lines that everybody else regurgitated on TV.”

Navarro, who once aided the campaigns and agendas of Republicans Jeb Bush, Jon Huntsman, and John McCain, said her position has changed since Donald Trump’s rise. “What I strive for is authenticity, and I am unburdened—God, I sound like Kamala Harris—I am unburdened by partisan chains,” she added.

Ana Navarro spent years as a Republican operative before turning on Trump. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Despite spending her career on the GOP side, Navarro denounced Trump after 2016’s Access Hollywood leak of Trump’s “Grab ‘em by the p---y” tape. Since then, she’s publicly supported left-leaning issues like gun control and LGBTQ+ rights, and describes herself as a centrist.

According to ABC News, she is still a registered Republican. That did not stop the star from speaking as a “celebrity host” for the Democratic National Convention in 2024. Neither faction controls what she says on her platforms anymore, she told EW.

Ana Navarro has been appearing on The View for about 13 years. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

Navarro said she doesn’t “get guidance from anybody” on The View or elsewhere. “I do my own research, I know the things that interest me, and I share how I’m feeling about things.”

The White House has regularly retaliated against Navarro for her scathing anti-Trump commentary with statements like, “Every time you think Ana Navaro [sic] can’t get any dumber, she proves you wrong,” and another accusing her of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”