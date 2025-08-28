White House Slams Ana Navarro: ‘Can’t Get Any Dumber’

The White House ramped up its war on the hosts of The View, calling Ana Navarro “dumb” in a statement slamming her criticisms of the administration.

“Just when you think Ana Navarro can’t get any dumber, she proves you wrong,” a spokesperson for President Donald Trump told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday night. “Democrat party approval is at record lows because, instead of accepting that their party is wrong and out of touch with Americans of all backgrounds, they have surrogates like Ana attacking anyone who dares disagree with her. Keep it up, Ana!”

Navarro had used her Instagram story to highlight a CBS report that the Trump administration will bring back “neighborhood checks” on immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship. “Latino Trumpers, is [this] the s--t you all voted for? So your tias and abuelas can be spied on?” she wrote in a post with a screengrab of the report.

The View host used another post to call attention to ICE’s deportation of a 7-year-old in New York City. Reposting a statement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Navarro wrote, “Where are all them Christians at?”

“Latino Trumpers, is [this] the s--t you all voted for?” Ana Navarro posted to her Instagram, slamming Trump's deportations. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“If a seven-year-old is who President Trump considers the ‘worst of the worst,’ then the promise was a lie from the start,” she added.

The White House didn’t take kindly to the latest criticism from a host of the daytime talk show. Another Trump spokesperson threatened last month that The View could be “next to be pulled off air” after host Joy Behar declared in an episode that Trump was “jealous” of former President Barack Obama.

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the spokesperson added.

Unlike Behar, Navarro has kept the pressure on the White House even while on vacation during the show’s pre-Labor Day hiatus. She called out first lady Melania Trump’s letter pleading for the “safety” and “dreams” of the children of Ukraine earlier this month.

“Please, spare me,” Navarro said in a video posted to Instagram in between glasses of white wine while vacationing in Greece. “Think about what her husband, what Donald Trump, is doing to the children of immigrants in America—and to U.S. children of immigrants in America. How many of those children are living with the fear or their parents being dragged through the streets of America? Their car windows smashed in? Their parents beaten by masked men and disappeared?”

“This falls under the category of stuff that’s so hypocritical you almost can’t believe it,” she added.

The hosts of “The View” have been frequent targets of the president. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Navarro and her co-hosts’ fierce criticism of the White House has earned them feedback from ABC’s top brass to tone down the political talk on the show, but the temperature remained high throughout the show’s last season. Despite more threats of “consequences” from Trump’s FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, so far the show has remained on air and will return with a new season Sept. 8.