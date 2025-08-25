‘The View’ Shoots Down MAGA’s Cancellation Fever Dream

The View is coming back—throwing cold water of MAGA’s premature celebration ahead of the daytime show’s annual summer hiatus.

The show’s official Instagram page dropped a video Monday, finally announcing that the show will be back for Season 29 on September 8. When Joy Behar inadvertently let slip that the show was approaching its last episode before going on summer break, some online MAGA supporters thought that Behar’s latest verbal scuffle with the White House had led to the show’s sudden cancellation.

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” who “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement after Behar declared that Donald Trump was “jealous” of Barack Obama.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Vice President Kamala Harris, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Al Drago/ABC

A representative for the show ignored the attacks on Behar but defended the show from the White House’s claim that the show “hit the lowest ratings” on its last season. “Season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season,” the rep said at the time.

It wasn’t just MAGA that assumed The View might be coming to an end soon in the new media landscape under Trump. Former View host and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell predicted on TikTok earlier this month that ABC would cancel mostly anti-Trump show to appease “the orange messiah and his escalator of lies.” O’Donnell said she “read” that ABC would “review liberal bias” on the show, which she surmised was “code for ‘We’re gonna cancel it, we’re just trying to soften you up first.’”

Trump’s FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested there would be “consequences” for the show after Behar’s comments.

The View/ABC

The Daily Beast reported in May that Disney’s CEO Bob Iger wanted the hosts to cool it on their Trump criticism during the show’s “Hot Topics” segments. Ana Navarro, the show’s fiercest Trump detractor, thanked Iger for allowing them to continue speaking candidly about the president on ABC, after which Iger reaffirmed the top brass’ desire for the show to focus on celebrity fanfare more than politics.

The hosts showed no signs of softening on the administration after the report, however. Navarro has continued calling out Trump’s administration—and his wife Melania—even while on vacation.