Comedian Slams Alex Jones for ‘Derailing’ The Onion’s Infowars Takeover

The Onion’s planned takeover of Alex Jones’s conspiracy theory-circulating website Infowars has been “derailed” once again—and the comedian the satire site put in charge of its revamped version of Jones’s site has had it with “this motherf---er.”

Tim Heidecker, The Onion’s newly appointed creative director of Infowars—when the site can finally get its hands on it—has been mocking Jones online ever since he was chosen for the job. Jones hit back by posting a screengrab of a fake mugshot from one of Heidecker’s shows, circulating to his followers, who he told it was “an actual mugshot of the creep.” Jones has now successfully “temporarily derailed” The Onion’s licensing deal to take over Infowars, Heidecker said on Thursday night.

“Some updates on the Infowars saga,” he began in a clip from his web series Office Hours Live, posted to Instagram. “This motherf---er Alex Jones somehow worked his way into the Texas Third Court of Appeals and got some kind of stay, postponing the transfer of the site until another judgment can come in or something.”

The Onion was gearing up to license Infowars for $81,000 a month and turn Infowars into a parody of itself that would serve as a platform for up-and-coming comedians.

Jones's site is facing liquidation to cover the $1.5 billion in settlements awarded to the victims’ families. Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspape/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

But Jones scored a temporary win on Wednesday, when a judge approved his emergency motion to block the transfer of the site’s assets and scheduled the next hearing to consider the changeover for May 28. Jones lost rights to his site after he used it to spread lies about the Sandy Hook Massacre, and the site is facing liquidation to cover the $1.5 billion in settlements awarded to the victims’ families.

“This fight, the families, the Sandy Hook families, who are why we are doing this, are still in the fight,” Heidecker continued, despite being hounded by Jones’s fans online.

Ultimately, he said, no matter what Jones does, “Infowars will be ours.”

Jones incited his followers with a fake mugshot of Heidecker last week. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Jones told his followers that Heidecker “produced pro-pedo/child kidnapping, torture, and murder programs.” He added, “Stand against these people. They think they’re stronger than you. They think they’re better than you. They think you’re pathetic,” and asked, “Will they win? It’s up to you.” Heidecker said there was no use suing Jones for the “defamatory attacks.”

“What am I gonna sue him for? He’s got nothing,” the comedian said. “I don’t know how this guy gets through the day. Like, how does he afford a Happy Meal?” after losing his Sandy Hook court battles. “It appears, and I’m just getting this now, wow, Alex Jones has burst like a balloon,” Heidecker joked.

He captioned his upload, “UPDATE! Libelous liar Alex Jones is full of s--t!”

Last week, Heidecker donned his Jones persona to mock the commentator from inside The Onion’s headquarters, taking a victory lap as the company laid out its plans for a new Infowars ahead of its pending licensing deal. “Are we taking over Infowars?” Heidecker asked The Onion CEO—and former Daily Beast editor—Ben Collins, in his Jones voice. “Yes, that’s what’s going to happen,” Collins replied.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Heidecker said. “Everybody, Rolling Stone, Time Magazine, NPR, PBS, NBC, they’re all sucking on my d---. They can’t wait.”