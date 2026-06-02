Tina Fey Subtly Shades Trump’s 250th Concert Disaster

Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey took a dig at Donald Trump’s disastrous 250th U.S. anniversary music festival while celebrating an anniversary of her own.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with fellow SNL alum Jimmy Fallon, Fey, 56, discussed a patriotic tradition her Tony-nominated husband of 25 years, Jeff Richmond, observes each June.

“The musical-theater people in my house are Jeff Richmond, my husband. He’s like legit. He can do it,” Fey said on Monday. “And by the way, you know who’s doing a musical this summer with Jeff Richmond? Steve Higgins.”

On "The Tonight Show," Fey explained how Trump should be celebrating America's anniversary. YouTube/screengrab

Each year, Richmond, 65, and Higgins, 62, venture back to the Broadway composer’s hometown in Ohio to put on a theatrical performance of the Tony-winning musical 1776.

“They’re going to do a production of 1776, which is the correct way to celebrate our country’s anniversary,” Fey quipped, mocking Trump’s flailing concert.

After Trump, 79, announced the nine headliners for his “unforgettable” Great American State Fair, six performers dropped out within days, leaving Trump scrambling to fill their spots.

In a series of furious Truth Social posts, Trump furiously slammed the “third-rate artists” for backing out and suggested that he might cancel the festival altogether and host a rally himself in its place.

Trump targeted the musicians who dropped out of his Great American State Fair on Truth Social. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“And Jeff and I are gonna fight each other,” Higgins sarcastically said, referencing the Freedom 250 UFC fight taking place on the White House’s South Lawn.

“They’re gonna UFC fight,” Fey continued, laughing.

“KFC. We’re gonna eat a lot of KFC,” Higgins added.

Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match alongside the ballroom addition on the South Lawn of the White House on May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC match on the White House grounds in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In addition to celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, Fallon remarked that Fey is celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary with Richmond, whom she affectionately refers to as her “travel-sized” husband, due to his short stature.

“Thank you!” Fey said to the applauding audience, joking, “So you all were wrong. Everybody said we weren’t gonna make it.”

Fey is celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary to "Mean Girls" Broadway composer Jeff Richmond. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

When asked how they celebrated the occasion, Fey recalled that she and Richmond had extended a trip to L.A. for the filming of The Four Seasons as a private getaway. The couple had a “quiet” weekend, where they “did nothing” except lounge by the pool.

The highlight came when the couple, who met in 1993 while performing improv at Chicago’s Second City, walked around a mall unencumbered by their children.

“At one point, we said, ‘Do you want to walk around a mall?’ and I was like, ‘Yes,’” she said, adding that nothing could be better than a “Walk around a mall with no kids? Not go into Hollister? Just do what you want?”

“You want to look at these wide shoes in Allen Edmund for an hour?” she joked. “Just do it, do it. This is love.”

“It was awesome,” she concluded.