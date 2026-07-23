Racist Attack Prompts Major Changes at ‘Today’ Show

The Today show has seriously ramped up its security protocols after an intruder’s violent attack on co-anchor Craig Melvin.

The attack occurred earlier this week when 41-year-old Andrew Truelove allegedly bypassed security at 30 Rock’s Studio 1A and lunged at the anchor while yelling a racist slur. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Melvin and longtime weather anchor Al Roker, whom the attacker was looking for, have since filed a restraining order against Truelove. Truelove was charged with burglary as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal trespass as a hate crime, and harassment, and is currently being held at Rikers Island.

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NBC has since dismissed one of the two security guards on duty during the incident, and Today sent an email to Hollywood publicity firms detailing updated security measures.

“We wanted to reach out with an important update regarding studio access for ‘Today’ interviews,” the email began. “In light of the recent events last week, we are implementing stricter security protocols effective immediately.”

The changes mean only two people per on-air guest will be allowed in the studio, which can include “PR representatives, hair/makeup, social media, photographers, stylists, studio representatives, or any other support personnel,” the email said. Those individuals are at the guest’s discretion, and no exceptions or additional personnel will be permitted in the studio.

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“We understand this is a change from how we’ve operated in the past, and we appreciate your flexibility as we implement these new measures,” the email continued. “Anyone else accompanying the guest is more than welcome to wait in the green room during the interview – although we do encourage only bringing essential team members to the show in general moving forward.”

Following the breach, NBC released a statement affirming their commitment to “providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

“Today is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter,” the statement said. “NBC and Today take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously.”

The day after the attack, Melvin addressed the events on air.

“We are just so happy everyone is safe,” he said.