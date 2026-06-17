Trump Goon’s Supervillain Snake Story Breaks Kimmel’s Brain

Jimmy Kimmel found himself at a loss for words after hearing a particularly bizarre story about Health and Human Services Secretary and “reptile handler” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The late-night host dedicated part of his Tuesday night monologue to RFK Jr., someone with far too many strange animal-related stories. The latest one came from his sister, Kerry Kennedy, who appeared on CNN to regale host Erin Burnett with stories of her brother at her daughter’s fourth birthday party.

“When she was maybe four years old, we were having her little birthday party and I found a snake. So, I called Bobby, and he grabbed this snake and stuffed it into a pillowcase while he was holding his infant son,” she said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was appointed Health Secretary by President Donald Trump. Tom Brenner/Reuters

“And he reached into the bag, and this snake was just chomping on his hand, and he pulled out the snake to show the kids,” she continued in the rambling anecdote. “So then he shoved his hand back into the pillowcase and grabbed the snake, which chomped on him a few more times.”

Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh after displaying the clip. “Now that’s a fun uncle, huh?” he asked. “The old snake-in-a-pillowcase trick.”

The show panned once again to Kerry, 66, who added a terrifying ending to her story.

RFK Jr., a vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist, was appointed health secretary by the president. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Then we went over to his house a mile away. There were tons of kids in the swimming pool, and he released this snake that had chomped his hand into the swimming pool,” she explained.

Kimmel retorted, “And he’s worried about adding fluoride to the water,” adding, “This is one of the nuttiest stories I’ve ever heard about anyone.”

Kennedy is no stranger to wrestling with snakes, as evidenced by multiple stories and videos shared by the 72-year-old Trump goon himself. But this story, in particular, had Kimmel speechless.

“This is something the Joker would do,” the host quipped. “That’s a story you’d hear about Gary Busey on the set of The Buddy Holly Story.”

“And that is the man in charge of our children’s vaccinations, folks, thanks to Donald J. Trump,” ended the Trump foe.

Kimmel and Kennedy have been in a battle themselves, firing back and forth at one another on social media. The health secretary publicly challenged Kimmel on X last month, reposting a satirical video that critiqued late-night hosts.

“This is the best explanation of how we’ve reached the nader where late-night host Jimmy Kimmel can say ‘It’s not my job to be funny,’” Kennedy wrote on X. “As this author shows, he was hired as a comedian, but he made himself a priest.”

Jimmy Kimmel roasted RFK Jr. for a spelling error. Instagram/@jimmykimmel

The late-night host found an error in Kennedy’s message, brutally mocking him in return. “It’s ‘nadir’ dummy,” wrote Kimmel on Instagram. “Now get back to spreading polio.”