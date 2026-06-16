RFK Jr.’s Sister Torches Trump for New Kennedy Center Cover-Up

Robert F. Kennedy’s sister has torched his boss for desecrating an institution named after their uncle.

Kerry Kennedy was on CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront when the host asked for her opinion on a tarp covering the front of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump was ordered to remove his name from the facade.

“You know, I think that this is typical of an administration that doesn’t believe in transparency,” the lawyer said.

The covering was added days after Trump’s name was scrubbed. The administration has been tight-lipped about when it will be taken down. This offered the perfect metaphor for Kennedy, 66.

Kennedy speaking to Erin Burnett. CNN / Erin Burnett

“It doesn’t believe in transparency in decision-making. It doesn’t believe in transparency in the courts. It doesn’t believe in transparency in when or why it goes to war or why it stops these wars, and it doesn’t believe in transparency for something as small as this,” she explained.

“Now, to me, it’s very, very important that the Kennedy Center retain its name, but it’s also symbolic of a larger problem of transparency and corruption by this administration.”

Trump stuck his name onto the front of the building earlier this year. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump slapped his name onto the iconic performing arts center after overhauling its board to make it more MAGA-friendly. Despite his anti-woke crusade, powered by installing lackeys to run the place, many artists have refused to perform.

In May, a judge ordered the administration to take down the signage denoting Trump’s name because it was added without congressional approval.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said that the law “makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy.”

The Kennedy Center’s MAGAfied board lodged a last-minute legal challenge to the order, which failed, but it has now rebounded with an appeal that could see the saga drag on for weeks.