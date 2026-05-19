Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are tightening up their security measures after receiving an increase in death threats.

The American leg of Springsteen’s “Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour” is in full swing, with the next stop being Pittsburgh on May 19, followed by Cleveland and Boston, before it concludes in D.C. on May 27.

Guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, 75, told The Daily Mail that the anti-Trump tour, which Springsteen promoted with the phrase, “No Kings,” has “been a little bit different because of the high security.”

Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Van Zandt onstage Disney/Disney

He added, “It’s a very specific political theme to this tour, and there’s been a lot of threats, death threats. Usually, there’s always some, but this time it’s been increasing.”

The guitarist, who’s played with the band for a combined 45 years, also shared, “The band, Bruce, we’ve had to beef up security and, you know, it’s mostly just talk. And it’s not like we’re saying something that’s not true, or we’re saying something that’s so really particularly controversial, but it’s specifically political.”

Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Van Zandt onstage in 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' Disney

“The FBI and others have been really watching things and been overly concerned about it, as they should be. We want the fans to be safe and feel safe. So we really go the extra mile with extra security for that reason alone.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of Springsteen for comment.

Springsteen, 76, torched “wannabe king” Trump in February, when he announced the American leg of the 20-stop tour. He kicked off the shows the following month in Minneapolis—the subject of his anti-ICE anthem “Streets of Minneapolis,” which slams the president’s “rogue government” and deems ICE the nation’s “occupier” following the killings of Minnesota citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Nils Lofgren, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt & The E Street Band perform during Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour at Target Center on March 31, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The rocker also kicked off the first stop of his European tour in Manchester, England, last spring by blasting Trump’s administration as “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous,” after which he and the president exchanged several verbal blows.

Springsteen has been adamant that he won’t buckle to the risks of being outspoken. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune in March, “The tour is going to be political and very topical about what’s going on in the country.” As for losing fans or gaining enemies, Springsteen told the outlet, “I don’t worry about it.”

“I’ve always had a feeling about the position we play culturally, and I’m still deeply committed to that idea of the band,” he continued. “The blowback is just part of it. I’m ready for all that.”