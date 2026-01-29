White House Melts Down Over Bruce Springsteen’s Anti-ICE Song

The White House is in an uproar that the Boss released a new song decrying the Trump administration’s violent crackdown on Minneapolis protesters.
American rock icon Bruce Springsteen memorialized VA nurse Alex Pretti and unarmed mother Renee Good, both 37, and both killed by the federal agents this month, with his new song “Streets of Minneapolis,” released Wednesday, much to the chagrin of the White House.
In a statement to Variety, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to the song from the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist by saying that the Trump administration was not concerned with “random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information.”
Jackson told the outlet that the administration was instead focused on the operations by law enforcement to remove “dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities.”
The lyrics to “Streets of Minneapolis” include “Two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”
“King Trump’s private army from the DHS / Guns belted to their coats / Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law / Or so their story goes,” Springsteen croons in the song’s first verse.
Jackson’s statement to Variety continued, “The media should cover how Democrats have refused to work with the Administration, and instead, opted to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegals.”
Springsteen named members of the Trump administration explicitly in the song, citing “Miller and Noem’s dirty lies.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have at various times called both Pretti and Good “domestic terrorists.”
Springsteen sang of the besieged city, describing Minneapolis as “aflame fought fire and ice,” and that it is, “Neath an occupier’s boots.”
On the social media platform Bluesky, Springsteen said the single was “in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” and that “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”
Trump has a history of being provoked by Springsteen’s criticism.
Trump has previously attacked the rocker on Truth Social for Springsteen’s performance at former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign rallies. He alleged that Springsteen took a bribe from Harris to perform and demanded a “major investigation” into the matter. He also called Springsteen a “dried-out ‘prune’ of a rocker,” in May 2025.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has been a longtime critic of Trump. Springsteen called the president an authoritarian throughout his latest tour and on his most recent EP.