White House Melts Down Over Bruce Springsteen’s Anti-ICE Song

The White House is in an uproar that the Boss released a new song decrying the Trump administration’s violent crackdown on Minneapolis protesters.

American rock icon Bruce Springsteen memorialized VA nurse Alex Pretti and unarmed mother Renee Good, both 37, and both killed by the federal agents this month, with his new song “Streets of Minneapolis,” released Wednesday, much to the chagrin of the White House.

In a statement to Variety, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to the song from the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist by saying that the Trump administration was not concerned with “random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information.”

Longtime Trump critic Bruce Springsteen performs at a Kamala Harris rally. © Carlos Barria / Reuters

Jackson told the outlet that the administration was instead focused on the operations by law enforcement to remove “dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities.”

The lyrics to “Streets of Minneapolis” include “Two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

“King Trump’s private army from the DHS / Guns belted to their coats / Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law / Or so their story goes,” Springsteen croons in the song’s first verse.

Renée Good and Alex Pretti were both killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in January. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Jackson’s statement to Variety continued, “The media should cover how Democrats have refused to work with the Administration, and instead, opted to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegals.”

Springsteen named members of the Trump administration explicitly in the song, citing “Miller and Noem’s dirty lies.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have at various times called both Pretti and Good “domestic terrorists.”

Kristi's Noem puts up a photograph of a pistol recovered by immigration agents after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti at a press conference to deign him a "domestic terrorist." Al Drago/Getty Images

Springsteen sang of the besieged city, describing Minneapolis as “aflame fought fire and ice,” and that it is, “Neath an occupier’s boots.”

On the social media platform Bluesky, Springsteen said the single was “in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” and that “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

Trump has a history of being provoked by Springsteen’s criticism.

Donald Trump and White House Spokesperson Abigail Jackson disagree on the importance of Springsteen. Getty / X

Trump has previously attacked the rocker on Truth Social for Springsteen’s performance at former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign rallies. He alleged that Springsteen took a bribe from Harris to perform and demanded a “major investigation” into the matter. He also called Springsteen a “dried-out ‘prune’ of a rocker,” in May 2025.

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump about Bruce Springsteen from May 2025. Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social