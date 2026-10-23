‘View’ Host Exposes Real Reason For Trump’s Man-Thirst
Ana Navarro said a strategy lurks behind Trump’s lust.
Ana Navarro is stripping away the mystery surrounding Trump’s lustful comments about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted.
The View co-host Navarro, 54, said Trump’s devolution into thirsty nonsequiturs about Husted’s hot “pile of muscle” physique could indicate something more sinister about his campaign strategy. Trump, 80, has lapsed into several passionate tangents about the Republican senator this month.
“As we all now know from watching Trump for over a decade, he is the master of the art of distraction,” Navarro said. “And the reason he’s talking about Jon Husted’s a--, which is very weird, is because he can’t talk about gas prices because they’re through the roof.”
Trump extended his passionate review of Husted’s physique during an Oct. 17 rally in Kentucky: “I stood right over here, and I examined his a--. I never did that with— No, I never did that with a man before,” Trump said. “I examined his a-- and then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline. Study him. He’s got a jawline.” The president didn’t stop there.
On Oct. 20, he added, “Then I looked at his legs, and I said, man, his feet are big. Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel,” he went on. “I said, this guy’s a monster.”
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Trump began praising the senator’s body earlier this month, telling rallygoers. Oct. 12 in Youngstown, Ohio, “I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete, and I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his a-- and I looked at the whole—and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these like claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete.”
Navarro said the extensive comments are part of Trump’s usual distraction strategy. As Trump thirsts after the senator, his constituents struggle with rising costs, inflation, and skyrocketing gas prices.
“Inflation is through the roof,” she explained. “Mortgage: 7.5 percent. Diesel: $6. In order not to talk about those issues, the ones that actual voters care about, he’s got to distract with this. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not weird; it’s not infantile.”
The remarks have drawn the president ridicule from his own loyalists and supporters.
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