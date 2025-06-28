Vogue is facing significant backlash from readers after revealing its June 2025 digital cover star: Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the brand-new bride of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The magazine unveiled the cover on Instagram just as the wedding between Sánchez, 55, and Bezos, 61, was winding down in Venice, Italy, following weeks of protests from locals worried about the impact the wedding could have on the city.

In addition to showcasing her custom-made Dolce & Gabbana gown, the cover also revealed that Sánchez has decided to add her husband’s surname to her own, opting to go by Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Far from being stunned by her gown or her “sprawling wedding weekend,” readers were disturbed, with one commenting, “I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped.“ Several other commenters concurred, with another writing, “This is so embarrassing, no wonder Anna stepped down,” while another added, “Did Anna seriously pick this as her last cover…”

On Thursday, Anna Wintour, who served as editor-in-chief of Vogue for 37 years, announced her decision to step away from the role, although she will stay on as global editorial director of Vogue and as global chief content officer or parent company Condé Nast.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and Media Personality Lauren Sanchez Bezos react on the day of their wedding in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025 @laurensanchezbezos via REUTERS

Another commenter, a celebrity/fashion photographer, joked, “I didn’t realize you could just buy a cover now 💀💀💀.” While Sánchez Bezos is only worth some $30 million, her new husband is worth $226.7 billion, and the pair reportedly shelled out around $50 million on their Venetian “wedding of the century.” Several other commenters asked the magazine how much Sánchez Bezos paid them for the feature.

One anonymous commenter penned a lengthy response to the cover, writing, “As Anna Wintour closes her era at Vogue, the final cover could have been a bold statement, a tribute to women who are redefining leadership, pushing boundaries, or creating real change. Instead, it features a woman most widely known through her association with extreme wealth and one of the most powerful men in the world.”

Lauren Sanchez reveals her wedding dress in an exclusive Vogue cover. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

They continue, ”It raises a bigger question: when did visibility become more important than substance? In a moment that could have elevated voices shaping the future, the spotlight went to a symbol of privilege, not progress. It’s not about blame, it’s about what this choice reflects: a cultural lens that still confuses proximity to power with actual empowerment. And that, more than the cover itself, is what leaves a lasting impression.”