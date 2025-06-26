Anna Wintour, 75, Steps Down From Top Role at Vogue in Shock Move

Anna Wintour revealed Thursday that she plans to leave her post as head of editorial content at American Vogue.

The shock announcement was first revealed by fashion industry bible Women’s Wear Daily after Wintour revealed the news in a staff meeting Thursday morning.

Wintour, 75, had been editor in chief of Vogue for 37 years, having first taken the role in 1988. She’s become known for her ubiquitous presence in fashion front rows, and inspiring the character of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, where she was portrayed by Meryl Streep.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Anna Wintour arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

Wintour didn’t reveal when her last day will be, but the magazine is already seeking a new head of editorial content.

However, she will stay on as global editorial director of Vogue, and as global chief content officer of Vogue parent company Condé Nast.

Born in Hampstead, London, Wintour began her storied fashion journalism career more than 50 years ago, when she became an editorial assistant at Harper’s & Queen in 1970.

In 1975, she moved to New York to become a junior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar. She then joined New York Magazine as a fashion editor in 1981 before a bidding war with Vogue landed her a role as the magazine’s first-ever creative director under then-editor in chief Grace Mirabella in 1983.

She was then briefly the editor in chief of British Vogue in 1985, before returning to New York.

As editor-in-chief of Vogue she has been the most recognizable face of fashion journalism and the fashion industry’s most powerful taste maker, known as much for her feuds and obsessions, her running of the Met Gala and her Democratic politics as for the contents of her magazine. She and Donald Trump have long been rivals with Trump lashing out more than once at her refusal to put his wife Melania on the magazine’s cover since he entered politics.

Wintour is twice divorced and had been romantically linked to British actor Bill Nighy. There has been mounting speculation that her daughter, Bee Shaffer—from her first marriage to child psychiatrist David Shaffer—is being groomed for a significant role at Vogue or Condé Nast.

Wintour was last seen at the wedding of her close friend Huma Abedin to billionaire Alex Soros in the Hamptons, which was lavishly photographed for Vogue and which the editor had been part of styling.