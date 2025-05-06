MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Truly Evil’ Met Gala

MAGAworld couldn’t stand this year’s Met Gala, with many top far-right influencers taking to social media to decry it as an emblem of liberal excess.

The star-studded event, with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” offered the usual spectacle of celebrities climbing the stairs of one of the world’s most storied art museums while wearing heinously garish outfits.

But prominent MAGA diehards, citing President Donald Trump’s election victory as a rebuke of the largely left-leaning entertainment elite, appeared to take particular issue with the 2025 gathering.

In the lead-up to the gala, pundit Megyn Kelly used the Monday episode of her show to disparage the Met Gala as a “truly evil event.”

“We are surrounded by truly evil events,” she said. “And I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but I think the Met Gala is one of them. I really do.”

Kelly also criticized this year’s theme, a tribute to Black dandyism, as “hyper-pandering” and argued that its host committee of Black cultural figures—including rapper André 3000, writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and basketball star Angel Reese—are emblematic of “Black tokenism.”

“They’ve decided to try to get over this reputation of [gala chair and Vogue editor-in-chief] Anna Wintour being America’s biggest snob—and this thing being the most over-the-top, evil, elitist event—by pandering to Blacks," Kelly claimed.

Met Gala Chairs Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Denizens of the MAGAverse who reacted to red carpet photos from the Met Gala that emerged later Monday evening had similarly incensed takes.

Over a clip that showed stars including singer Pharrell Williams and rapper Doechii in striking variations on the tailored suit, the popular MAGA account End Wokeness wrote, “Met Gala 2025 lost at the ballot box.”

Met Gala 2025 lost at the ballot box pic.twitter.com/vIvFsA1qrQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 6, 2025

In a lengthy post, far-right commentator Cynical Publius declared the Met Gala the most “potent symbol of where America is in 2025.”

“The people who slather themselves in the viscous slime of the Met Gala produce nothing of intrinsic value,” the account wrote. “If they were to all vanish tomorrow, nothing of material worth would be lost.”

Rabidly pro-Trump influencer Gunther Eagleman, in response to a photo that showed singer Janelle Monáe as a “time-traveling dandy,” declared that “Hollywood is full of trash.”

Hollywood is full of trash. https://t.co/bkuTw4A5Ui — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 6, 2025

Much of the MAGA rage centered on the fact that former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent for president in 2024, attended the event alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Link Lauren, the pro-Trump influencer who recently drew online comparisons to Harry Potter nemesis Draco Malfoy at a White House “new media” briefing, wrote that Harris’ attendance was “perfectly on brand for the Democrat Party.”

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

“An elite bougie event where celebrities traipse up a staircase in wildly expensive outfits,” he said. “Sounds about right! Those celebrity endorsements didn’t help her campaign though! Not even Beyoncé!”

The newly minted White House correspondent concluded his post with a jab at the former second gentleman. “And is that Doug’s lover on the left?” he wrote, referring to IB Kamara, creative director for the brand Off-White, who designed Harris’ gown.

Kamala Harris attended the Met Gala tonight, which is perfectly on brand for the Democrat Party. An elite bougie event where celebrities traipse up a staircase in wildly expensive outfits. Sounds about right! Those celebrity endorsements didn’t help her campaign though! Not even… pic.twitter.com/sDO0rQ460A — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) May 6, 2025

MAGA Rep. Mike Lawler, responding to a post from the Democratic Party’s X account praising Harris outfit, also took a jab at the former presidential hopeful.

“Because nothing quite says ‘TAX THE RICH’ like attending the Met Gala,” he wrote.