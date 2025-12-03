Weezer Bassist’s Wife Files for Divorce After Violent Police Incident

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner has filed for divorce after two decades of marriage, and months after she was wounded in a clash with Los Angeles police officers.

Jillian Lauren-Shriner, a 52-year-old author, cited “irreconcilable differences” in court documents obtained by People on Tuesday. She and Shriner share two sons: Tariku Moon, 17, and Jovanni Starshine, 13. The couple married in Hawaii in November 2005. The filing did not specify when they separated.

Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren tied the knot in 2005. Jenny Anderson/WireImage

The divorce filing comes on the heels of an April incident in which Lauren-Shriner sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers searching for three hit-and-run suspects in the Eagle Rock neighborhood. She was not involved in the hit-and-run incident.

According to the LAPD, California Highway Patrol officers located one suspect fleeing through a backyard. As police moved through the area, officers reported seeing a woman in the neighboring home armed with a handgun. She was later identified as Lauren-Shriner.

Police said they ordered her to drop the weapon, but she refused and instead pointed the gun at officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting. Officers recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from her home.

Lauren-Shriner posted a $1 million bond after being booked on an attempted murder charge.

She was later hit with two felony gun charges and pleaded not guilty.

The couple share two sons, Tariku Moon, 17, and Jovanni Starshine, 13. Tiffany Rose/WireImage

In September, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled her eligible for a mental-health diversion program, which allows qualifying defendants to undergo community-based treatment rather than serve prison time.

According to People, Lauren-Shriner is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. She requested spousal support, asked the court to terminate its ability to award Shriner spousal support, and sought attorney fees. She also asked to restore her last name to Lauren.

The filing came after she publicly revealed on Instagram in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She later told followers she underwent two back-to-back surgeries, including a full hysterectomy, according to the outlet.

Lauren-Shriner has published multiple books under the pen name Jillian Lauren, including the New York Times best-selling memoirs Everything You Ever Wanted, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, and the novel Pretty.

Shriner and Lauren-Shriner have not publicly commented on reports of the divorce filing. The Daily Beast has reached out to the pair for comment.