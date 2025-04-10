Weezer Bassist Gives Update on Wife After Police Shooting

Jillian Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police Tuesday, but the band is still set to perform at Coachella “as of now,” Shriner told TMZ.

Sources also confirmed the band’s Coachella appearance to Variety Thursday, the same day Shriner offered a casual update on how she’s doing.

“She’s alright,” Shriner casually told TMZ Thursday as if what went down this week was some regular occurence. What happened was much stranger—as Jillian Shriner was not only shot by LAPD, but also arrested for attempted murder after she reportedly fired at officers investigating an unrelated hit and run incident.

#Weezer bassist #ScottShriner isn't offering much in the way of details about the incident involving his wife getting shot by the cops this week ... other than to cheerfully say she's "all right." pic.twitter.com/Ow8WIs0YgP — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2025

According to reports, police were chasing a suspect when they encountered Shriner, armed with a handgun. Shriner fired at the officers, and when they shot back, she sustained in a non life-threatening bullet wound, escaping into her home before being taken into custody. She was later released on a $1 million bond, according to the Associated Press.

Scott Shriner told TMZ he had no comment about his wife’s actions, or the charges against her.

Jillian Shriner, herself an intriguing character outside of her marriage to the famous guitarist, is a New York Times bestselling author, known for her true crime nonfiction and adventurous memoirs.

In 2021, she starred in the Starz docuseries Confronting a Serial Killer under the name Jillian Lauren, in which she took her pen pal relationship with convicted rapist and murder Samuel Little to the small screen, interviewing him on camera about his murders before his death in 2020.

As paparazzi begged him for more information about the shooting, Scott Shriner called out, “See ya at Coachella,” before jogging away with his dogs.