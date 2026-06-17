‘White Lotus’ Star Reveals Why It’s Every Actor’s Dream Job

White Lotus star Jake Lacy understands why every actor is vying for a role on HBO’s hit show.

“It’s taken on its own thing now,” he told host Kevin Fallon on Obsessed: The Podcast. “When people get cast on the show, it’s like you won the lottery.”

Lacy, 40, starred in the series’ first season in 2021 as Shane Patton, a realtor on his honeymoon, whose sense of entitlement leads to a fixation with a hotel room mix-up. He appeared alongside Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and Steve Zahn, as well as Jennifer Coolidge and Natasha Rothwell, who later returned to the series.

Lacy starred in Season One of the series. Mario Perez/HBO

Even when “nothing’s been made yet, nothing’s been shot, nothing, you haven’t worked together,” he said, “there’s an enthusiasm that kind of rolls over into like, ‘My God, I can’t believe I got this thing.’”

Lacy earned his first and only Emmy nomination for his role, and the season ultimately won 10 out of its 22 nominations. Across all three seasons so far, 14 other White Lotus stars have scored their first-ever Emmy nods for their roles on the show, including Sydney Sweeney (who also secured a nomination for Euphoria that same year), Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Isaacs.

The series has won 16 Emmy Awards across its three seasons. Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Lacy said the show is a big get “because of how great it is and how fun it is to work on,” but after the first season, it’s also become a status symbol. In the oral history of the show published by The Hollywood Reporter last April, Season 3’s stars echoed the sentiment. “These roles are highly coveted by all of our friends,” Carrie Coon told the site.

Added HBO’s head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, about the casting phase for Season 3, “I was on a girls trip with a few actresses, and it was so awkward. I love them as people and as friends, but everybody’s vying to be in that show.”

“I don’t know anything else like that, other than, maybe if you got a Marvel movie like ten years ago,” that would give an actor “the feeling of…‘I just leveled up in a huge way,’” Lacy told Obsessed. As an original cast member, he’s occasionally assumed by industry peers to have an in with the show’s creator, Mike White.

(L-R) Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan in ‘The White Lotus’ season three. Fabio Lovino/HBO

“I’ve gotten better at making friends in this business,” Lacy said. “For a long time, on a set, people would be like, ‘Oh, you live in Brooklyn, me too. Let’s hang after.’ And I was like, ‘That’s very generous of you to perform friendship for me, but we’re not gonna be friends. You’ve got a whole big life—you don’t need me.”

That said, though it’s been years since he’s worked with White, he does occasionally hear from him.

Lacy said he hears from the "White Lotus" creator occasionally. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

“I leave him alone, and then like every six months, he’ll like text me something funny, and I’m like, ‘Mike texted!’ He’s just sending a nice thing… to a friend,” he said. “And I’m like, my God. I’m sort of creatively starstruck by Mike.”

Lacy hailed the series for giving him another opportunity to spread his wings after years of playing “sweet guys and nice guys and good boyfriends.”

Lacy starred as Fran in "Girls." HBO

The seasoned actor also starred in Seasons 4 and 5 of Girls as a love interest for Lena Dunham’s character, and alongside Zoë Kravitz in her Hulu series High Fidelity. Other notable TV credits include an early gig on the later seasons of The Office and an ensemble role in last year’s All Her Fault.

He currently stars in A Mosquito in the Ear, a dramedy about adoption adapted from the Italian graphic novel Una Zanzara nell’Orecchio. The film follows an American couple, played by Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi, who go to India in the hopes of officially adopting a four-year-old girl. All isn’t as it seems when they arrive, however.

“It isn’t this white savior story of two people from the U.S. flying to India and scooping a girl out of poverty,” Lacy said. “She fully has a life.”

The resulting conflict emerges from “that dynamic of, when do you become a family? That’s the question of the film—when do you become a parent in this circumstance and when do you become a family?”

A Mosquito in the Ear is now playing in select theaters.