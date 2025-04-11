Celebrity

Why ‘White Lotus’ Star Stopped Getting High-Fives From Finance Bros

LOOK AWAY

Patrick Schwarzenegger said he would hear, “We’re the same dude,” when out in the Financial District—until Episode 5 aired.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger was a fan favorite around Wall Street when his character debuted this season. But the tide turned—hard—after that scene.

Schwarzenegger’s Saxon was the character viewers “loved to hate” when the season first started, but he was particularly popular with the “finance bros” early in the season when the character was most obnoxious, he told Fallon on The Tonight Show.

‘White Lotus’ Star Dishes on Shocking Deleted Sex ScenePIPER, NO!
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Sarah Catherine Hook

“I was in New York the first couple of weeks when the show came out, doing work, and I was staying down in the Financial District,” he explained. “And I would get these finance bros that would come up and be like, ‘Saxon, what’s up? What’s up?! I’m you, buddy. We’re us. We’re the same dude. Yo, bro!‘”

Saxon undergoes an internal transformation of sorts, catalyzed by a drug-induced sexual encounter with his little brother Lochlan. Suddenly, he wasn’t so popular with his previous demographic, he said.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola in ‘The White Lotus’
Stefano Delia/HBO/Stefano Delia/HBO

“And then, like, Episode 5 came around,” when that encounter happens, “and they weren’t—they were nowhere to be found.”

“Finance bros” weren’t the only viewers that had drastically different reactions to seeing the actor on the street as the season went on. “Mom” Lotus fans started to take a special interest in the star as his character’s story arc progressed.

“I was walking the other day, and I walked by this table of six women, like moms, I assume maybe in their 40s or 50s. And they just go, ‘Ah, Saxon,‘” he said, mimicking a “poor baby” expression and touching his heart.

‘White Lotus’ Producer Responds to Backlash Against ShowLISTEN UP
The Daily Beast Podcast, Clare Donaldson
Film still from The White Lotus Season 3

Schwarzenegger said he experienced a different form of that evolution at home, as his fiancée watched the series with the rest of the world. “My fiancée was nagging me non-stop when I booked the role,” he said, repeatedly asking if his character “hooks up with” anyone during the season.

“I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ And she was like, ‘Who? Which girls do you get with?’ I was like, ‘I can’t tell you.’ And then Episode 5 comes out, and 6, and she’s like, ‘You got with your brother?!‘” he said to uproarious laughter from the crowd. “She was like, ‘You should have told me that way earlier. We would have had no fights.‘”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Celebrity‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Dishes on Shocking Sex Scene Cut From Finale
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry News‘White Lotus’ Producer Responds to Backlash About the Show Being Too Slow
The Daily Beast Podcast,
Clare Donaldson
Reviews‘Your Friends & Neighbors’: Jon Hamm Steals From the Rich to Stay in the One Percent
Nick Schager
RecapsThe New ‘Black Mirror’ Episode That Is Traumatizing Viewers
Clare Donaldson