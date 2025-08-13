Zoë Kravitz Destroyed Taylor Swift’s Bathroom After Losing Pet Snake

Zoe Kravitz says she almost destroyed Taylor Swift’s bathroom while chasing her mother’s pet snake after the musician let the pair crash at her mansion in the aftermath of the L.A. wildfires earlier this year.

Recounting the bizarre episode to Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Kravitz said she and her mom, actress Lisa Bonet, were invited to stay at Swift’s sprawling Beverly Hills mega-mansion after January’s wildfires forced them to evacuate their homes.

“We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks,” Kravitz told Meyers. “And Taylor has this beautiful house. It’s from the ’30s, something you want to preserve and take care of.”

But while Kravitz said she tries her hardest to be a “good houseguest” who “leaves places better than I found them,” her plans were thrown into disarray by her mom’s pet snake, Orpheus, who also joined them on the trip.

As the pair was cleaning up at the end of their stay, Kravitz said she received a call from her mom, and found her in the upstairs bathroom at the other end of the house “crouched in the corner in this weird way.”

Kravitz recounted the tale during an interview with Seth Meyers. NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

When she asked what the problem was, Bonet told her: “So I was washing my face and I had Orpheus and I just put her down for a second. Closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner.’”

Swift’s sprawling bathroom had a banquette seat built into the wall, and Orpheus had slithered into a small hole in the seat and become trapped inside.

The pair immediately embarked on a rescue mission, and attempted to grab a small portion of Orpheus’ tail peeking out through the gap, but the snake was “pure muscle” and wriggled free from their grasp, burrowing even deeper into the wall.

The actress and her mom Lisa Bonet were staying at Swift's house after the L.A wildfires. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Now in “panic mode,” the duo was left with no other option but to call Swift’s house manager, who arrived at the house with a crowbar to “tear apart the banquette.”

“We’re ripping up the tile. We’re scratching the walls,” she told the late night host. “Completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom and there was just this moment where I was like, ‘Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house.’”

Despite begging the house manager not to tell Swift about the incident until they had finished paying for repairs, when Kravitz later called the singer to confess to the mishap she soon discovered that she’d already been ratted out.

Taylor Swift has been close friends with Kravitz for nearly ten years Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

“I remember calling her saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.’ And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

“I feel like that snake’s going to get like, three songs on the next album,” Meyers quipped.

Kravitz and Swift have been close friends for more than a decade, and are often spotted hanging out together at various spots in New York and L.A.