Welcome to dysfunction junction—otherwise known as beloved Zootopia characters Judy and Nick’s partnership.

Disney has just released the first trailer for Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated film set in a mammal metropolis where animals of all kinds coexist.

Detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), a bunny rabbit, and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a fox, are back on the case, tracking down a slippery snake who has been wreaking havoc on Zootopia. Unlike last time, Judy and Nick are no longer rookies on the force; however, their constant bickering is making this one of their toughest cases yet.

Their fighting has gotten so bad that they must attend group therapy. During their first session, Judy takes it upon herself to introduce her and Nick to the group.

“Notice how she answered first, didn’t allow her partner to speak, and taps her foot when she’s suppressing discomfort,” the therapist, Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson), points out to others.

Nick smirks, clearly enjoying Judy’s moment in the hot seat, that is, until the therapist turns to him.

“And observe the source of her discomfort,” she says, “represented by the detached affectation of her emotionally insecure partner.”

Directed by Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, the film stars Shakira, who returns to voice the Gazelle, Fortune Feimster as a beaver named Nibbles Maplestic, and Idris Elba as Police Chief Bogo.

Zootopia was a box office hit, earning over $1 billion in revenue and receiving praise from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the film has a 98 percent critic score and 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It also happens to be Celine Song’s, the Oscar-nominated writer and director behind Past Lives and The Materialists, favorite movie.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Song gushed about the film, claiming that if she could only see one more movie in a theater in her life, it would be Zootopia—that’s how much she loves it.

“I love Zootopia for the main story about this bunny who is trying to pursue her dream in this big city, and I always think of Zootopia as a bit of a New York City,” Song explained. “I live there, and I feel like I just relate to that bunny dreaming about something she believes in.”